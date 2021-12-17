ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrive Acquisition Corp (THAC)

Thrive Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company that focuses...

Kellogg Seen Reacting to Hike in Wages, Benefits for Workers

Investing.com – Kellogg stock (NYSE:K) will be in focus when trading resumes Wednesday after the cereal-maker paid up to end a damaging strike. Kellogg said late on Tusday its employees had ratified an agreement that translates into higher wages and better benefits for them. The stock had fallen 2.7%...
Amazon web service outages impacting hundreds of businesses

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Multiple online outages are causing big problems for some big companies, and it’s all being traced back to Amazon Web Services. If you’re waiting on a package from Amazon, it could be delayed or not arrive at all. Amazon first reported an outage early December and since then, two more have happened, […]
Saleforce.com Stock Is Best Of Breed Getting Discounted

Customer relation management (CRM) software companySalesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) stock has been plunging on its latest top and bottom-line guidance stemming from the fiscal Q3 2021 earnings call. While the fiscal earnings were very strong, the lowered guidance shocked investors. Arguably, Salesforce is the world’s leading CRM platform widely considered best of...
3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Luminar Shares Rise After News of Capital Raise, Share Buyback Intentions

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) announced the upsizing and completion of their convertible notes offering, which they plan to use for an increased share buyback program. The company, which is developing lidar-based self driving software and sensors, announced the deal for 1.25% convertible notes was fully subscribed including an upsizing for $625M in gross proceeds. Luminar had previously estimated that this would lead to $608M in net proceeds. The company "expects to use over $300 million of the proceeds for LAZR share purchases," having previously announced plans to buy "$250M or more" of shares.
How To Pick Winning CEFs (For 555% Returns, 7%+ Dividends)

Once folks get a taste of closed-end funds (CEFs), they typically rave about one thing: the dividends! Yields of 7% and up are common with CEFs, and they often come your way monthly. We also love the fact that even though CEFs are a small corner of the market (with...
