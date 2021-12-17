ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Brewvine: St. Ambrose Cellars

By David Lyden
9&10 News
9&10 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DdmAf_0dQ1L0Rw00

For nearly two years St. Ambrose Cellars has been building a beautiful new addition on their tasting room.

And because it’s such a big part of their DNA, they’ve created a great space for live musical performances.

“We built this out, we have guitars hanging on the wall and banjos, and we have a lot of musicians coming in. So it’s kind of a cultural center for our local music community and also for our local neighbors to come out and relax in the evening. And the summer just blows up with our guests from all around the state and in the surrounding areas,” said Kirk Jones, Owner and Founder of St. Ambrose Cellars

“We’re really excited to see all the regulars back in town and get our musicians some winter gigs that we weren’t able to do last year,” said Aaron Dexter, Marketing Director.

The St. Ambrose expansion includes a new kitchen which will be followed closely by some new menu items.

“We’re going to be expanding that food menu as the winter goes along, you know, because we’ve added some equipment now that we’re not just in the truck, you know, we’ll have ovens. So we’re hoping to add like salads, maybe a fish fry just to larger menu in general,” said Jones.

With a wide selection of beer, wine, cider, and mead, St. Ambrose Cellars has something for every taste.

Their newest creation called “castaway” will help cure any case of the winter blues.

“It is a coconut and pineapple “cyser”, so that’s a honey and apple combination. And then we add the coconut and pineapple flavor. It’s kind of like a pina colada style drink. It’s been pretty popular so far. We’ve got that in the bottles, cans and on tap,” said Dexter.

St. Ambrose Cellars is hoping to have the venue’s new addition fully up and running very soon.

“We are looking forward to getting everybody back indoors in the winter. We don’t have to stay out in the porch anymore, and now we can spend our winters playing music indoors and we can have a nice kitchen to take care of us and satisfy all our culinary needs. And our staff is elated. And I personally am. We’re really proud to finish this project,” said Jones.

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Meet Seamist, the Spray-On Cocktail Garnish That Actually Spritzes Your GT

It was early morning walks by the beach with his dog, Tilly, that sparked the idea. Angus Lugsdin would breathe deeply of the salty, fresh air on the country coast of Devon, in England’s southwest. “It’s that amazing smell—the ozone, the brininess, the iodine from the freshly washed-up seaweed. When the temperature is right, I find that aroma intoxicating,” he tells Robb Report, “And I wondered if you could bottle that scent.” Since Lugsdin is the co-founder of Salcombe Gin, he tasked his team with finding out. Twelve months’ worth of experimenting later, he’s launching Seamist, an atomizer that offers...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Ambrose#Salad#Fish Fry#Food Drink#Castaway
greatnorthwestwine.com

Ancestry Cellars 2018 Reminiscence Riesling, Columbia Gorge, $22

Among the encouraging developments in the Northwest wine industry is the growing appreciation for recently released Rieslings with some bottle age to them. Jason Morin, a graduate of the Northwest Wine Academy, deserves applause for this work with Riesling from ​​Underwood Mountain Vineyard, one of Washington’s coolest sites. Devotees can expect a theme of peach, melon, petrol and slate with a bit of sweet green pea emerging along the way. Two years ago, Ancestry’s 2017 Reminiscence went Double Platinum. Awards: Great Northwest Invitational (double gold), North Central Washington Wine Awards (double gold).
DRINKS
East Hampton Star

Wine Cellars for Every Occasion

Do you premier cru? Try your luck with "two-buck Chuck"? Tend to be vocal about drinking local? Or go ape for the grape in general?. Anyone who appreciates wine -- fine or the more everyday -- and survived the lockdown has probably thought about developing a cellar or cultivating new favorites after months of dining and quaffing in.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
oldmonterey.org

Holiday Wine Special at Comanche Cellars

For a limited time this holiday season, Comanche Cellars is offering Secret Santa Six Packs of wine for $100. They're specially curated for holiday entertaining and boxed and decorated for easy grab and go. You can choose from one of three options:. 1) Mixed reds & whites. 2) Medium bodied...
MONTEREY, CA
CBS Baltimore

Owings Mills Vegan Restaurant Offering Shrimp Po’boy For Holiday Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A vegan restaurant in Owings Mills has been frying up some new specials for the holiday season that have become very popular.  “It’s been crazy here ever since we’ve introduced that shrimp po’boy. I mean the lines are out the door,” said Ejama McNeill, the head herbalist and owner of the restaurant, Hue Cafe & Apothecary.  She and her husband Aaron McNeill have been serving the sandwich throughout December and they say it has attracted many to their restaurant, both vegans and non-vegans.  “Baltimoreans, we love crab, we love seafood, so we figured if you have transitioned and you no longer can have that option, well when you come here to hue cafe and apothecary you now have been introduced the vegan way,” said Ejama.  Like everything else they serve, the “shrimp” is made entirely out of plants, specifically peas. Many say they taste just like the real thing.  “A lot of my non-vegan customers say they’re shocked that it’s not shrimp,” said Aaron.  The restaurant is also serving little apple crumble pies and sweet potato pies for the holiday season.   “If you’ve never had vegan food in your life, give us a try,” said Aaron.   The shrimp po’boy sandwich is only until New Year’s Day.  Visit Hue Café & Apothecary at 10210 S Dolfield Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117. 
OWINGS MILLS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
stepoutbuffalo.com

New: Magic Bear Beer Cellar is Taking Beer Seriously in Larkinville

We love craft beer in Buffalo and there are a lot of local breweries that make great suds. However, it’s difficult to say if our local craft beer scene is more sophisticated than scenes in other cities. At the new Magic Bear Beer Cellar on the fringe of Larkinville,...
BUFFALO, NY
thebeveragejournal.com

Josh Cellars Named 2021 American Winery of the Year

Josh Cellars has been named 2021 American Winery of the Year by Wine Enthusiast. Josh Cellars was created in 2005 by vintner Joseph Carr as a tribute to his father, Josh, starting with one wine, Cabernet Sauvignon, sold out of the back of his truck. Now with 11 popular varieties, including two sparkling selections from Italy, and a Reserve portfolio of fine wines from California’s best growing regions, Carr partnered with Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits to manage the sales, marketing and production for Josh Cellars, tapping Wayne Donaldson to lead winemaking. Under the direction of Deutsch Family Wines & Spirits, the brand is the number one premium table wine in America, selling more than 4 million cases per year. Josh Cellars has donated more than $1 million to charitable organizations across the country, through direct donations and proceeds from the annual release of the Josh Cellars Reserve Lodi Cabernet Sauvignon.
DRINKS
greatnorthwestwine.com

Clearwater Canyon Cellars 2018 Spice Market Red Wine, Washington $38

No one could match the nine Platinums won by Clearwater Canyon Cellars, and this Carménère-led blend proved to be the top scoring by Idaho’s Coco Umiker. The Carm from Phinny Hill Vineyard in Washington’s Horse Heaven Hills makes up two-thirds of the blend, with the rest being Cabernet Sauvignon (12%), Merlot (9%), Petit Verdot (7%), Malbec (2%) and the thoughtful use of Rhône red Petite Sirah (5%). Those components bring a remarkable spectrum of aromas, led by dark red fruit, black pepper and hints of pico de gallo. The tannin management produces a silkiness and a squirt of blueberry adds to its freshness and lengthy finish.
WASHINGTON STATE
WLNS

How to prepare classic holiday dishes with just an Instant Pot

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the holiday right around the corner, you might be wondering how you’ll find time to prepare a holiday meal this year. Holiday prep can feel like a daunting task between the main course, side dishes and dessert. Luckily, you can cook many holiday meals in […]
FOOD & DRINKS
101.5 WPDH

Opening Date Set for New Buffet Replacing ‘Cursed’ Golden Corral

Buffet lovers rejoice! The grand opening of the Hudson Valley's newest restaurant has been announced. By now, everyone knows about the tragic history of Poughkeepsie's one and only Golden Corral. When the restaurant was built in 2017 it was full of promise and potential. A beautiful, state-of-the-art building was erected on a busy stretch of Route 9 just north of the mall, complete with charging stations for electric vehicles. Sadly, the restaurant didn't live up to expectations and was plagued with management issues. Customers complained of food that was sub-par and promised buffet items that just weren't available. Stories of an overdose in the restaurant bathroom and a dispute with workers over unpaid wages contributed to Golden Corral's eventual closure.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
napavalleylifemagazine.com

Napa Valley’s BAZÁN CELLARS

The story of Bazán Cellars is deeply rooted in traditional and legendary Napa Valley grape growing and centered around the family life that founders Mario and Gloria Bazán have created together. Mario’s viticulture and winemaking career date back nearly 50 years when, in 1973, he immigrated from Oaxaca,...
NAPA, CA
CNN

This rare McDonald's treat is making a comeback

New York (CNN Business) — 'Tis the season for McDonald's to bring back a fan favorite sweet treat: the Holiday Pie. The dessert has returned to menus in "select regions" across the United States, the company confirmed. McDonald's has released the festive pastry for the past 10 years, but the areas of availability vary. Fans have spotted the pies in places including Oregon, Illinois and Texas so far this year.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Christmas Deviled Eggs Recipe

The holiday season is a time for entertaining and serving wonderful food. Whether you're hosting a big get-together or a small crowd of only family, you know there's going to be plenty of decadent dishes to go around. One of the simplest go-to appetizers you can pull off at home is a batch of deviled eggs. They're a total crowd-favorite, and this version is sure to fit the bill as well.
RECIPES
News 8 WROC

Best hot chocolate gift set

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which hot chocolate gift sets are best? A delicious cup of hot chocolate warms the body and the spirit, especially during the festive holiday season. While hot chocolate may be somewhat of an indulgence, it’s certainly a drink that embraces feelings of coziness and happiness, […]
FOOD & DRINKS
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy