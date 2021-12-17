ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Kansas to allow admissions without ACT tests

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWRENCE, Kan. – Students have a new way to get into the University of Kansas without taking the ACT or SAT standardized tests. The Kansas Board of Regents approved new admission standards on...

