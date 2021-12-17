ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: After a warm day, winter weather moves in for Saturday

Eyewitness News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Bruce DePrest says it's going...

www.wfsb.com

CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Sunshine And Warmer Temps In Twin Cities Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Light precipitation was peppering the eastern metro Thursday morning, but it won’t hang around long. Some slick spots this morning as wintry mix moves through the #TwinCities @WCCO #MNwx pic.twitter.com/dDlPRs8z8X — Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) December 23, 2021 The skies will clear as sunshine and warmer temperatures arrive later in the day. By the afternoon hours, the Twin Cities will hit the mid-30s. (credit: CBS) There’s another chance of precipitation early in the day on Christmas Eve. Rain is likely in central Minnesota, while northern Minnesota could see some snowflakes. Things will dry out by the afternoon. Friday will be even warmer than Thursday,...
MINNESOTA STATE
newsy.com

Winter Weather Hitting Northwest While Other Spots Warm Up

It's been almost two weeks since a tornado outbreak killed dozens of people and destroyed entire towns in the Midwest. Newsy meteorologist Scott Withers was in Mayfield, Kentucky right after the tornado ripped through. Surveillance video from inside an FNB Bank showed the lights going out and the twister busting...
MAYFIELD, KY
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Unseasonably Warm Temperatures, Showers And Clouds To Take Over Region This Christmas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, this year will be a disappointment. The forecast calls for rainy weather along with mild afternoon temperatures. Christmas Eve features sunny skies early and seasonable temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 40s. Clouds will fill in throughout the day before rain finally arrives later Friday night. For families waiting to travel on Christmas Eve, the weather will cooperate throughout the day. However, the later you wait to hit the roads conditions will turn unsettled as a system draws in rain later that night. The storm looks to arrive overnight on Friday leading to wet roads through Christmas morning. Luckily, the bulk of the rain falls overnight. Gradual clearing is likely once the storm departs as drier air begins to work back into our region. Sorry team snow — temperatures will be too mild to see any wintry precipitation this storm will be all rain. Christmas Day 2021 will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with unseasonably warm temperatures. Credit: CBS3 Region-wide highs look to climb into the upper 40s and low 50s. To finish the holiday weekend, Sunday will be bright and breezy with mild temperatures sticking around. Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the latest forecast. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nbc16.com

Snow or no snow? Monitor the forecast as winter weather approaches

EUGENE, Ore. - The National Weather Service in Portland said Thursday "there is still a good amount of uncertainty in relation to total snowfall amounts later this weekend, but model ensembles can give us an idea of possible ranges of snow accumulation." Forecasters shared a graphic (above) that showed a...
PORTLAND, OR
CBS 46

FORECAST: Plenty of warm weather in the 7 Day Forecast

The rest of 2021 looks very warm in north Georgia. It will stay dry through Christmas, with highs close to 70 this weekend and beyond. A cold start and a mild afternoon with a few clouds drifting in late in the day. It will be in the 50s on Christmas Eve.
ENVIRONMENT
Richmond.com

Christmas Day weather: Warm and breezy

Aside from a couple of recent colder nights, the unseasonably warm December goes on. Friday's weather looks quiet. More clouds in the mix than on Thursday, but a good day to be outside with afternoon temperatures around 60. And certainly not cold this coming Christmas morning — a mostly cloudy...
RICHMOND, VA
KVAL

Snow or no snow? Monitor the forecast as winter weather approaches

CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Christmas Weekend Brings Mild Temperatures, Patchy Rain

CHICAGO (CBS) — Weather in the Chicago area will be mostly cloudy and not as cold Thursday night. Lows will be in the mid 30s. For Friday, areas of patchy light rain and drizzle will develop in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 50s. A high of 52 degrees in Chicago will be 17 degrees above average for Christmas Eve. Temperatures will be mild in the 40s with patchy light rain for Christmas evening. Christmas Day will start off with a chance for showers. The best chance for rain will be before 9 a.m. for most locations. Expect late day...
CHICAGO, IL

