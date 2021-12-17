ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Stock Tracks for Worst Month Since September 2019 — Why It's a Buy Here

By Keris Lahiff, CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sell-off in high growth and momentum stocks has come for Netflix this month. The streaming stock has lost more than 8% in December, tracking for its worst month since September 2019. Netflix is the worst performer among the FAANG stocks — Meta, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Alphabet — in...

Motley Fool

Is Disney Stock a Buy This Month?

Subscriber count disappointed in the fourth quarter. Disney has enormous opportunities to grow. Investors might see the price dip as a buying opportunity. Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) shareholders had high hopes for the entertainment giant coming into 2021 as sales began to rebound from an awful pandemic year. But they were disappointed, as Disney stock has tumbled 18% so far this year, at the same time as the S&P 500 has increased 23%. Many investors are looking forward to a new year with more growth opportunities. Should you wait until then to buy in? Or is Disney a buy this month?
STOCKS
MavenFlix

Netflix Stock: Here's How India Can Impact Its Future Earnings

In the ongoing Streaming Wars, rival video giants have had to adopt different strategies in order to stay ahead of the competition. That's certainly been the case with Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report. This week, the company decided to cut subscription prices in India. While the South Asian...
TV & VIDEOS
investing.com

Which 'FAANG' Stock is a Better Buy: Meta Platforms or Netflix?

Despite the stock market’s volatility on concerns over supply chain disruptions and rising inflation, we think it could be wise to invest in quality FAANG stocks because they are expected to generate steady returns over the long term. For instance, Meta Platforms (FB) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) should generate stable returns, dodging short-term market fluctuations. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out. Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) in Menlo Park, Calif., develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Reality Labs. In comparison, Los Gatos, Calif.-based Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company offers members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Tech Selloff Sends Nasdaq to Worst Day Since September

Big Tech dragged the broader market lower today, as investors rotated out of high-growth stocks and worked through worse-than-expected jobless data. The Dow reversed gains to register a 29-point drop, despite earlier logging session highs of over 200 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq settled deep into the red as well, with the latter logging its worst daily drop since Sept. 28. Against this backdrop, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index, snapped back from a nearly three-week intraday low to finish the day higher.
STOCKS
crossroadstoday.com

Is It Time to Buy the 5 Worst-Performing Value Stocks of 2021?

At first glance, this year looks like it has been a pretty good one for the market. As of Tuesday, the S&P 500 was up by a little more than 23% in 2021, and it was once again within striking distance of a record high. A closer look, however, puts...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Here's Why Roku Stock's Valuation Is Getting Attractive

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this Motley Fool Backstage Pass video, recorded...
STOCKS
NBC Miami

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Novavax, Tesla, JD.com Nikola and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Novavax (NVAX) – Novavax jumped 3.4% in the premarket after the drugmaker said a two-dose treatment of its Covid-19 vaccine demonstrated strong immune responses against the omicron variant. It did add that the response to omicron was lower than that against the original virus strain and that a booster dose would likely be helpful.
STOCKS
The Apple Maven

Apple Stock: Here’s When To Buy The Dip

Not long ago, after Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report had a great day of performance on December 15, I asked: will the Fed-driven meltup continue? I clearly jinxed the market, and AAPL shares tanked the very next day. Current shareholders and potential investors must be wondering: has...
STOCKS

