A leaked press render showcasing Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra has now surfaced online. It gives us a close look at both the devices, and confirms some of the details that we’ve seen in various leaks over the last few months. The new render confirms that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will borrow design cues from the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, but it will feature a new camera module design. This updated camera module design falls in line with the design we saw in leaked live images of the Galaxy S22 Ultra early last month.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO