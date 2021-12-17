Apple Seeds First watchOS 8.4 Beta to Developers for Testing

This week Apple seeded watchOS 8.3 Release Candidate and the update expands an accessibility feature ‘Assistive Touch’ to older Apple Watch models. In 2020, Apple launched the Assistive Touch for users with limited upper body movement to control their Apple Watch with hand gestures and remove the need to touch the screen. Sensors in the Apple Watch enabled users to users can answer incoming calls, access Notification Center and Control Center, and more with a combination of clench or pinch gestures. However, the feature was exclusively available on Apple Watch Series 6,Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Series 7.
Comments / 0