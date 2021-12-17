SOLVANG, Calif. - Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People (PHP) is hosting the 27th annual "Fulfill-A-Wish" program benefiting families in the Santa Ynez and Los Alamos Valleys.

The gift giveaway is on Friday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Solvang.

The City of Solvang has renewed its support by donating the space for the second year, which is located in the heart of the PHP service area.

The Fulfill-A-Wish Program will assist 100 families and 400 individuals, which is a 20 percent increase from pre-pandemic years, and a slight decrease from a year ago.

Over 50 volunteers will donate 200 hours to transform the Vets Hall into a fully operational, 2-day boutique.

The community has pulled together to donate a wide variety of items including children's toys, clothing and basic-need household items for families.

PHP has continued its partnership with "Toys 4 Tots" to collect and distribute the toys, and the Rotary Club of Buellton with support from the Los Olivos Rotary, have led coat drives for all ages.

PHP is the only official organization in the Santa Ynez Valley designated by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to distribute Toys 4 Tots donations.

Families and individuals in need are referred to PHP by other organizations and most of the shopping is done on appointment basis.

The post Nonprofit organization hosts holiday season gift giveaway to help families in Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .