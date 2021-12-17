ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Cats missing after car break-in

fox5atlanta.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA west Atlanta man came back...

www.fox5atlanta.com

fox5atlanta.com

Car break-ins on the rise in Atlanta

The number of car break-ins happening across Atlanta continues to increase. It's unclear if it is the same person or group targeting vehicles, but the modus operandi appears the same.
ATLANTA, GA
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Pursuit Terminated After Car Break In

On December 18, 2021 at approximately 10:15 AM, a resident of Hurd Street reported having just. observed two males attempting to enter a neighbor’s vehicle. The subjects fled the area in a silver Nissan. Altima, bearing a New Jersey license plate. The vehicle was determined to be a stolen...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
HuffingtonPost

Car Belonging To Missing Auburn Student Found In Creek After 45 Years

A vehicle belonging to an Auburn University student who went missing nearly 46 years ago has been found in an Alabama creek along with possible human remains, potentially ending a decadeslong search. But the discovery of the muddy 1974 Ford Pinto didn’t immediately solve the mystery of what happened to...
AUBURN, AL
wnky.com

BREAKING: Bowling Green police confirm only one person still missing after the deadly tornadoes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky: The Bowling Green Police Department confirms that there is only one reported person still missing after Saturday’s deadly tornadoes. 13 year-old Nyssa Brown is the seventh member of the Brown family who lived in the Moss Creek area. The Warren County Coroner says the other members of the family, 36-year-old Rachel Brown, 35-year-old Steven Brown, Steven’s mother Victoria Smith their and children, Nariah, Nolynn, and Nyles were all confirmed dead as a result of the tornado.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wpde.com

Missing Florida man located after car found in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said it has found a Florida man safe reported missing by his family on Wednesday, according to a release. Deputies were searching for Forest Henry Hare, of Jacksonville. His vehicle, a green 2005 Chevrolet Equinox SUV, was recovered...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Search continues for missing Florida woman after car found at park

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Family members will be back out searching for a missing Osceola County woman. Paola Miranda-Rosa, 31, was last seen nearly a week ago. On Tuesday, investigators found her car at Wekiwa Springs State Park. Deputies have been searching the area but have found no sign of...
FLORIDA STATE
abc17news.com

A partial skull bone and dozens of skeletal remains found in missing student’s car found in creek after almost 46 years

Investigators picking through Kyle Clinkscales’ rusted 1974 Ford Pinto have recovered a partial skull bone, dozens of human remains and personal items believed to belong to the college student, who’s been missing for almost 46 years, authorities announced on Thursday. The Troup County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office said on...
TROUP COUNTY, GA
Public Safety
local21news.com

UPDATE| Police release identity of man found dead in Walmart parking lot

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner has released the identity of a man found dead in his car in the East York Walmart parking lot. Officials say 55-year-old Frank Nispel is believed to have been living out of his vehicle and the car was noted to have possibly been parked at the shopping center for a few days.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WSAW

Bowler woman attacked by family dog, dies of injuries

BOWLER, Wis. (WSAW) - The family of a 35-year-old woman that died due to critical injuries from a dog attack is calling her a hero. Officers responded to a home in Bowler on Dec. 8 to find Heather Pingel with injuries so severe she lost her arms. The incident report states Pingel’s boyfriend arrived at the home after the couple’s child fell down the steps. Their dog then bit the boy. Pingel was attempting to get the dog away from the boy when the dog began attacking her.
BOWLER, WI
cwbchicago.com

Oops! Men robbed a Lakeview Walgreens, then got arrested while waiting for their getaway train at nearby Red Line station, prosecutors say

Two men who allegedly robbed a Walgreens store in Lakeview were arrested after they decided to try to escape via the nearby Sheridan Red Line station. The cops arrived before their getaway train. Assistant State’s Attorney Calvin Astrella said the store manager asked Jaheem Hammond-Fields, 19, Antrawn Pierson, 18, and...
CHICAGO, IL
PIX11

New suspect images: Man shot multiple times aboard Brooklyn subway

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — The NYPD on Tuesday released new surveillance images of a man accused of pulling out a gun on an A train and repeatedly shooting a subway rider over the weekend. Police said the alleged gunman got into an argument with the 28-year-old victim aboard the subway near Pitkin Avenue and Grant […]
BROOKLYN, NY

