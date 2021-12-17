Cats missing after car break-in

BOWLER, Wis. (WSAW) - The family of a 35-year-old woman that died due to critical injuries from a dog attack is calling her a hero. Officers responded to a home in Bowler on Dec. 8 to find Heather Pingel with injuries so severe she lost her arms. The incident report states Pingel’s boyfriend arrived at the home after the couple’s child fell down the steps. Their dog then bit the boy. Pingel was attempting to get the dog away from the boy when the dog began attacking her.

BOWLER, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO