Cats missing after car break-in

BOWLING GREEN, Ky: The Bowling Green Police Department confirms that there is only one reported person still missing after Saturday’s deadly tornadoes. 13 year-old Nyssa Brown is the seventh member of the Brown family who lived in the Moss Creek area. The Warren County Coroner says the other members of the family, 36-year-old Rachel Brown, 35-year-old Steven Brown, Steven’s mother Victoria Smith their and children, Nariah, Nolynn, and Nyles were all confirmed dead as a result of the tornado.
