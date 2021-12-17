ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Wreath laid at the Pentagon in honor of fallen Officer Corporal Gonzalez

By Lex Juarez
 5 days ago

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Wreaths Across America day is on Saturday, Dec. 18, and volunteers started laying wreaths on Friday, Dec. 17 in preparation.

The fence outside of the Pentagon is now covered in wreaths. These wreaths were hung to honor the victims who died in the Sept. 11, attacks at the same spot.

This year, there is a special wreath hung in memorandum of late Pentagon Officer Corporal George Gonzalez, who died in the line of duty in August. Pentagon Police Chief Woodrow Kusse said, “184 lives were lost here on Sept. 11th. Corporal Gonzalez was one of two officers who have fallen in the line of duty since then. For him to be remembered this year, the first year without his family, the first year for our force, is very meaningful.”

DC Mayor Bowser giving COVID-19 situational update

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser will be giving a COVID-19 update Wednesday morning at the Marion S. Barry Jr. Building. This event will take place live at 11:30 a.m. to watch click here. To read more about what she covered during the briefing click here.
WASHINGTON, DC
House of former Va. Gov. Chuck Robb catches fire early Wednesday

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — A house belonging to former Governor Chuck Robb caught fire early Wednesday morning. The fire started on the first floor of the home according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue (FCFRD), before spreading to the second floor of the large home. There were two people inside, and they were transported to […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington County sees rise in COVID-19 rates

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Ongoing surveillance of local COVID-19 data by the Washington County Health Department indicates a continued elevation of hospitalizations and outbreaks. As of Tuesday, 71 people were hospitalized – 80% of whom are unvaccinated. “We’re seeing more people gathering inside indoors especially for holidays,” said Danielle Stahl, public information officer for […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
