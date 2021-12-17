Wreath laid at the Pentagon in honor of fallen Officer Corporal Gonzalez

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Wreaths Across America day is on Saturday, Dec. 18, and volunteers started laying wreaths on Friday, Dec. 17 in preparation.

The fence outside of the Pentagon is now covered in wreaths. These wreaths were hung to honor the victims who died in the Sept. 11, attacks at the same spot.

This year, there is a special wreath hung in memorandum of late Pentagon Officer Corporal George Gonzalez, who died in the line of duty in August. Pentagon Police Chief Woodrow Kusse said, “184 lives were lost here on Sept. 11th. Corporal Gonzalez was one of two officers who have fallen in the line of duty since then. For him to be remembered this year, the first year without his family, the first year for our force, is very meaningful.”

