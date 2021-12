What a chaotic week to start the fantasy playoffs! If you made it through last week, we’ve got a heap more great options for your penultimate matchup. If you’re out of contention, though, we’ve got you covered for your keeper/dynasty options looking forward to next year as well. Let’s get into some Start/Sit PLUS. We’ll be looking at six categories (which are described in detail here in our Week 1 article). And to ensure total transparency, I’ll also note at the bottom of each section how I went in last week’s article (I’ve logged it as 40 hits and 18 misses, meaning a 68% success rate, but you be the judge). If you disagree or have start/sit questions, hit me up on Instagram or Twitter.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO