ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Teen helps spread the gift of books in Columbus during holidays

By Karina Cheung
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34kdbx_0dQ1FFOK00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teen is giving the gift of literature this holiday season, and it’s being spread across Franklin County.

16-year-old Abby Worly is one of the leaders of the local “Read to Succeed Foundation,” a group of young people who collect books to spread the love of reading.

Worly delivered a cart full of children’s books to the Lutheran Social Services food pantry in South Columbus, to be given as gifts over the holidays.

Gov. DeWine calls up national guard to help with hospital staffing shortages

“I held a book drive for the past 2 to 3 months to collect brand new children’s books — I did this through an Amazon wish list,” Worly explained. She surpassed her goal of 500 books, gathering more than 640.

Worly delivers the books on a monthly basis. Over the past three years, she’s gathered 20,000 books.

“There’s often children or parents who will come up to me and they’re like — ‘how much are these books?’ And were like, ‘they’re completely free! You can take as many as you like — take a couple!’”

LSS food pantry on S. Champion Street is one of 122 locations where Read to Succeed has a drop-off. Joel Call with LSS says it’s meant a lot to people who use the pantry .

OSU Wexner Medical Center postponing elective surgeries, procedures starting Jan. 3

“This will be gone. Probably by the end of two weeks, this will be severely depleted,” he explained.

Call says it’s especially important this time of year.

“We’ve served just over 5,500 clients on a monthly basis just in November — so it’s been an awesome service to our clients just to provide reading materials and gifts for their kids and grandchildren,” Call said.

Worly says they’re always looking for new places that might want a cart.

She’s been doing this for the past three years and it means the world to her.

Brass Band of Columbus to play Christmas concert

“I’m just so thankful to the community for being so kind and so supportive of what I’m doing,” said Worly.

This is a year-long initiative. You can donate through the Read to Succeed Foundation website and through Abby’s book list on Amazon .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Holiday openings: December 24 and 25

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Some stores in the greater Columbus area will be open for limited hours on December 24, Christmas Eve. Many will be shut on Christmas Day, December 25. Here’s a list of what to expect in your neighborhood. Grocery stores: Kroger: Christmas Eve, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Christmas Day Giant […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

180 foster kids receive bikes built by Ohio prisoners

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the prison to the playground, 180 bikes that were built inside Ohio’s correctional institutes are now going to foster kids throughout Columbus. “When these things come in, they are ready to roll and hit the road with our kids,” said Elizabeth Crabtree, director of volunteers at Franklin County Childrens Services. The […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reading, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
Franklin County, OH
Society
City
Columbus, OH
County
Franklin County, OH
Columbus, OH
Society
NBC4 Columbus

Mom Boss: ‘Serial entrepreneur’ Michelle Allen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This month’s “Mom Boss” describes herself as a serial entrepreneur. From video production, a line of hair care products, and now sweets, Michelle Allen, owner of Mmelo Boutique Confections, tries to hit that sweet spot of balance between work and family.  “Even when I started the business, the bright red line for me was […]
PICKERINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pediatricians urge child vaccination for eligible kids

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — If your child is eligible to take the vaccine, pediatricians say they need to do so now. The coronavirus is spreading faster and more easily due to the Omicron variant. “Vaccines the best we’ve got, so any bit of protection that we can get from that vaccine is better whether that’s […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Better Call 4: Year in review of uncovering scams

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This past year, Better Call 4 discovered several local scams designed to steal people’s identity and money. This story is a look back at the most important deceptions NBC4 uncovered in 2021, so you and your loved ones don’t fall victim. False unemployment claims Brandy Lee contacted Better Call 4 concerned […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Wcmh#Lss#Osu Wexner Medical Center#Brass Band
NBC4 Columbus

COVID-19 found in Ohio deer in 6 locations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Researchers with the Ohio State University have found deer infected with COVID-19 in at least six locations throughout the state.   According to a study published in Nature, scientists have detected infection by at least three variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 in free-ranging white-tailed deer in six northeast Ohio locations. The study states […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Bonobos play computer games at Columbus Zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Bonobos are receiving enrichment through computer games at Columbus Zoo to keep them mentally active. They are playful, curious, affectionate — and Curator Audra Meinelt of the Congo Expedition Region says the bonobos are super intelligent. “The computer gives them the chance to have that extra mental activity that they really, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Amazon
NBC4 Columbus

No injuries in Upper Arlington fire

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters are working to determine what caused a house fire in Upper Arlington.  The home, along Braemar Drive, had fire coming through the roof when firefighters arrived on scene, early Thursday morning.   According to firefighters, no one is currently living in the house as it’s undergoing renovations.  No injuries were […]
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Find Ohio COVID-19 testing locations as omicron variant spreads before December holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With the omicron variant of COVID-19 quickly spreading through Ohio, people are rushing to get tested for the coronavirus ahead of the late December holidays. Mostly gone are the massive state testing sites that had people packing arenas and fairgrounds, but a variety of testing options remain, including drive-thru locations and […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Why does it take so long to reach an airline by phone?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — If you have tried to call an airline lately, you know that you can wait hours and hours for a live person. But there may finally be some good news, at least from Delta airlines. Dana Meier was flying to a Disabled American Veteran’s meeting, and barely made it. “It was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Banner serves as reminder of the dangers of drunk driving

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — If you’ve ever driven by the intersection of Dublin and Fishinger roads, you may have noticed a banner with three boys on it. NBC4’s Brad Johansen shares a story on the banner and how it serves as a Christmas decoration that is a reminder of the dangers of drunk driving, […]
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman found dead at Reserve at Sharon Woods

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman has died after being shot in north Columbus. According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 7:52 p.m., Wednesday, officers were called to the 1800 block of Solera Drive on the report of shots fired.   When officers arrived on scene, they found Mileisha D Windham, 34, suffering from a gunshot […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

LIST: Free vaccines and boosters in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health has several sites where it is distributing COVID-19 vaccine doses and booster shots. The vaccines are free for anyone 5 and older, and many fully vaccinated people who are 18 or older are eligible for a booster shot. Those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy