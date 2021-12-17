Base Camp Lindsey’s ‘Christmas Stand Down’ needs volunteers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local organization known for efforts to get homeless veterans off the streets in Wichita Falls needs your help as it prepares for a Christmas spectacular.

Base Camp Lindsey’s annual Christmas Stand Down on Sunday.

As many make plans to see family and friends for the Christmas holiday, those living on the streets of Wichita Falls won’t have that luxury.

That’s why Chris De La Garza with Base Camp Lindsey said they are not turning anyone away at their annual Christmas Stand Down.

“This is our opportunity to give back to the homeless community and Christmas just seems to be the time to do that,” De la Garza said. “Many of these people haven’t been home in years and we want this to be the opportunity that they feel like they’ve gone home.”

Christmas Stand Down is an event that has been providing necessities and food to homeless individuals in Wichita Falls for the last four years.

“We’re gonna have a big ‘ole Christmas party, lots of good food,” De la Garza said. “We’re gonna hand out supplies such as ready-to-eat foods, blanket, gloves, socks, everything that they are going to need to get them through the winter.”

De La Garza and board member Steve Halloway said though, they need more volunteers to assist on the day of the event.

“We would like to have people who want to come out and serve food, help hand out this mountain of donations that we have and just visit with our guests that come in,” De La Garza said.

Halloway promises it’ll be worthwhile.

“I think they might be surprised if they’ve never volunteered before at the rewards that you get for giving,” Halloway said.

Halloway and De La Garza said it is the spirit of Christmas and they encourage Texoma to give to those who cannot give anything in return.

Christmas Stand Down is Sunday at the Base Camp Lindsey building at 1908 6th Street .

Volunteers are needed for both set up Saturday as well as to serve on Sunday.

Besides volunteers, they still need donations of small blankets, beanies and gloves.

Find out how you can donate or volunteer here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.