Located amid Joshua Tree National Park’s famous boulders are some of the unique homes in the world. The Bubble Tent is one such example, and the most talked-about is Dolittle House by Jay Doolittle, who started building the house in 1987 with his wife, Bev. It looks more like a sci-fi lair, but today we are more interested in talking about something that lies beneath. Owing to collaboration between Hästens and the Doolittle House, the world’s largest Hästens 2000T bed now sits among the other sustainable one-of-a-kind objects. It has replaced the infinity pool installed by Kendrick Bangs Kellogg, one of its largest rooms.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO