The Call the Midwife 2021 Christmas Special is set to arrive on BBC One in just under a week’s time; are there warm tidings ahead now for all of the characters?. Per some of the information that we’ve got on the subject now, that definitely appears to be the case — there could even be a wedding! Lucille and Cyril are getting set to tie the knot on Boxing Day, but in true dramatic TV fashion, there are a number of different things that may prevent it from happening at the last minute. Brace yourselves for a lot of chaos over the course of this special as everyone scrambles to see if the ceremony can still happen.

