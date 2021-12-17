Netflix Stock Tracks for Worst Month Since September 2019 — Why It's a Buy Here

Despite the stock market’s volatility on concerns over supply chain disruptions and rising inflation, we think it could be wise to invest in quality FAANG stocks because they are expected to generate steady returns over the long term. For instance, Meta Platforms (FB) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) should generate stable returns, dodging short-term market fluctuations. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out. Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) in Menlo Park, Calif., develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Reality Labs. In comparison, Los Gatos, Calif.-based Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company offers members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO