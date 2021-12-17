ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

29 threats directed at Minnesota schools amid TikTok warning

By Joe Nelson
 6 days ago
Dec 17, 2021

No violent incidents took place at Minnesota schools on Friday, though a handful of districts did close after receiving a threat or out of an abundance of caution in wake of the viral TikTok threat that encouraged gun violence at schools nationwide on Dec. 17.

According to a Friday afternoon press release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS), there were 29 threats to schools in Minnesota "with nearly half of those threats coming in the last 24 hours."

None of them were deemed credible and the DPS did not list which law enforcement agencies reported threats directed at schools.

“Even though we have not seen any credible threat, it’s important for any report to be investigated to keep children and school’s safe,” said DPS Assistant Commissioner Booker Hodges, in the release. “It’s important for people to report any perceived threat to their local law enforcement agency.”

Lakeville Area Schools announced just hours before school was set to begin Friday that it was closing districtwide after receiving a threat on social medial. Farmington schools also shut down Friday, as did Brainerd Area Schools and Swanville schools.

Maplewood Middle School also switched to distance learning on Friday.

The DPS says none of the 29 threats it was alerted to were directed at a specific school. However, Lakeville Area Schools announced it received a threat on social media overnight, while Farmington Area Schools said it was alerted to a threat Thursday evening.

Maplewood Middle School issued a letter to families saying it received a specific threat late Thursday.

“We continued to receive tips late into the evening, and at one point, the Maplewood Police Department had a potential lead on the source of the post,” the letter reads. “Unfortunately, the lead could not be substantiated, and the source of the post remains unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.”

Many districts around the state are now off until winter break is over, though some districts will return to school for 2-3 days next week.

Mike Hunt
5d ago

well it's time to hold TikTok accountable. They have the power and means to shut these tik toks down when they pop-up and shut down the user's account. why don't they? if another social network can shut down an account because a president said mean things, tik tok can shut down little Johnny's account too.

Leah Smalley-Brehm
5d ago

my kids school sent an email about it, I just kept my kids home...had this been a few years ago I would of said yeah right but nowadays you can never be too careful! It's a sad world we are living in!

Gallen Norris
5d ago

i trust that all these threats around the country will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. The kids who shared this information need to pay the consequences and learn the hard lesson.Then we need to ban TikTok do to its ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Bring Me The News

15 tornadoes confirmed in Minnesota from December 15 outbreak

Make it 15 tornadoes that tore through woodland, farmsteads and towns during the historic Dec. 15 severe weather outbreak in Minnesota. The National Weather Service confirmed a pair of additional tornadoes on Sunday and six more on Monday. The nine additional confirmations were for tornadoes that touched down near the towns of Racine, Sumner, Homer, Money Creek, Rushford Village, Hayward, Myrtle and London.
MINNESOTA STATE
