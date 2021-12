DENVER (CBS4) — The COVID-19 Omicron variant has arrived in Colorado, and it’s on the minds of many right now. With that, concerns are rising over how to safely navigate the holidays. (credit: CBS) UCHealth Senior Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control Dr. Michelle Barron offered up her best advice on how to do so. “I understand we’re all pent up and want to do things in a ‘normal’ way,’” she told CBS4’s Mekialaya White. But Barron says now is not the time to let your guard down. “(Omicron) is even more infectious than Delta. We talked about Delta being more infectious...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO