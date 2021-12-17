12/17/21 District 77 Supt. Paul Peterson

— A star-studded lineup will be paying tribute to Joni Mitchell next month. Mitchell has been named the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year, and a gala event in her honor will be held two nights before the Grammy Awards. Among those performing at the event will be James Taylor, Graham Nash, Herbie Hancock and this year’s top Grammy nominee Jon Batiste. Mitchell herself is up for a Grammy for best historical album. Earlier this month, Joni Mitchell was awarded the Kennedy Center Honors. That ceremony will air on December 22nd.
Comments / 0