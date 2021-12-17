12/17/21 District 77 Supt. Paul Peterson

(Nashville, TN) — Dolly Parton is adding three more records to her illustrious career. On Thursday, she was awarded three Guinness World Records. She now has the records for females with the most decades, and No. 1 hits on the Billboard US Hot Country Songs chart. She’s spent seven decades on the chart with 25 number ones. She also broke the record for most hits to make it on the chart with 109 songs. Speaking to Guinness World Records, she said she’s grateful for everything that’s happened. The 75-year-old also said she’s going to continue for as long as she can.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO