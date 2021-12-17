ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12/17/21 District 77 Supt. Paul Peterson

By Lisa Kaye
 6 days ago

Taylor Swift donated $100,000 to the financially beleaguered Nashville...

12/21/21 Nashville Minute

— Chris Lane says he has tested positive for the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. The “Fill Them Boots” singer revealed his diagnosis on Friday. He says he’s “praying the rest of the family doesn’t get it.” Both Lane and his wife, Lauren, are vaccinated against the virus. Brett Eldredge also recently announced his battle with COVID-19, which forced him to cancel two, back-to-back Glow Tour dates in Chicago.
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

13-year-old Elvis planning to make a career out of paying tribute to the 'King'

Bryson Vines knows more about Elvis Presley than fans much older than him. At 13 years old, Bryson already has been performing as an Elvis tribute artist for several years. When he is not attending eighth grade at Charyl Stockwell Academy, he spends his time learning about Elvis' life, practicing his songs and perfecting his dance moves and signature lip curl.
mauinow.com

Smokey Robinson Debuts at the MACC Jan. 28

A music legend is coming to perform on the Valley Isle for the first time in his career. Decorated singer, songwriter and producer Smokey Robinson will make his Maui debut Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s A&B Amphitheater & Yokouchi Pavilion at 7:30 p.m.
Taylor Swift
Paul Peterson
Closer Weekly

Bruce Springsteen Is a Loving Father of 3! See the Rocker’s Sweetest Quotes About Fatherhood

To the outside world, Bruce Springsteen is one of the greatest rockers of all time. To his three children, he’s a doting dad who supports all of their endeavors. The “Thunder Road” singer shares Evan, Jessica and Sam with his second wife, Patti Scialfa. In between shattering records and producing 20 studio albums, Bruce can’t help but share how much he loves being a father.
101 WIXX

Throwback Track: 12-17-21

Unlike most boy bands, they formed independently and were later picked up by a record label, rather than being assembled by a label or a producer. They have sold over 10 million records worldwide and achieved eight charting songs in the U.S!. Taking a series of jobs including landscaping, working...
kxlp941.com

12/17/21 Rock News

— A star-studded lineup will be paying tribute to Joni Mitchell next month. Mitchell has been named the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year, and a gala event in her honor will be held two nights before the Grammy Awards. Among those performing at the event will be James Taylor, Graham Nash, Herbie Hancock and this year’s top Grammy nominee Jon Batiste. Mitchell herself is up for a Grammy for best historical album. Earlier this month, Joni Mitchell was awarded the Kennedy Center Honors. That ceremony will air on December 22nd.
bctv.org

Stories of Hope 12-17-21

Host Terrisa Faulkner sits down with author Charles Pickens to discuss his book detailing his life living with two serious diseases on Disabilities: Issues and Updates. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our...
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Sued For Taking The Concert Bag & Running In Texas

Just when people thought they were done hearing about 6ix9ine, the rainbow hair rapper is in the news once again. On Thursday (December 23), Complex reported that 6ix9ine is facing a lawsuit from a concert promoter who claims the rapper skipped out on a show. According to the report, JJD...
Ok Magazine

Mike Wolfe Finalizes Divorce With Ex Jodi, 'American Pickers' Star Reportedly Ordered To Shell Out Millions In Alimony

Mike Wolfe has reportedly finalized his divorce from ex-wife Jodi Wolfe over a year after the reality TV duo called it quits. Jodi slapped the American Pickers star with divorce papers in June 2020, citing "irreconcilable differences," and according to a new report, Mike has been ordered to shell out millions to his ex as part of their divorce agreement.
minnesota93.com

12/20/21 Nashville Minute

— Lauren Alaina is the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry. She was invited by her role model and friend, Trisha Yearwood, during a performance Saturday night. Alaina made her debut on country music’s most famous stage back in 2011. Not only is she the Opry’s newest member, at 27-years-old, she’s also the youngest.
minnesota93.com

12/17/21 Nashville Minute

(Nashville, TN) — Dolly Parton is adding three more records to her illustrious career. On Thursday, she was awarded three Guinness World Records. She now has the records for females with the most decades, and No. 1 hits on the Billboard US Hot Country Songs chart. She’s spent seven decades on the chart with 25 number ones. She also broke the record for most hits to make it on the chart with 109 songs. Speaking to Guinness World Records, she said she’s grateful for everything that’s happened. The 75-year-old also said she’s going to continue for as long as she can.
minnesota93.com

12/23/21 Nashville Minute

— Justin Moore is announced as the co-host of a popular radio show out of Arkansas. The country music hit-maker will join the new “Morning Mayhem” sports radio crew on 103-point-seven “The Buzz.” The announcement comes after longtime radio legend Tommy Smith announced his retirement. Moore is a native Arkansan and life-long Razorback fan. His debut will be December 30th.
