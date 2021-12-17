ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Alan Ng
Film Threat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrendan Walter’s short film, Kia Summer Sales Event, is a six-minute parody of the 30-second Kia Summer Sales Commercial. The short opens with a dead-on-nails recreation of the Kia Sales Event commercial. Then, in a...

filmthreat.com

imdb.com

Scream 2022 Tickets Now On Sale, Special Fan Event Announced

Alright horror fans, bust out those wallets and carve out some time on the ol' calendar because tickets for the new "Scream" have officially gone on sale. Indeed, Paramount Pictures has released advance tickets for what might be the most-anticipated horror movie of 2022, as the franchise has been away for a decade but is finally ready to make its return, with the original cast in tow.
MOVIES
Fstoppers

Memories of summer

This is a shot looking out on the lake at my buddy's cottage. I know the scene well and always imagine different photos. Finally I got one of these thoughts directly as I wanted. Frosty, calm water and filtered light. C C welcome.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Outsider.com

Comet Leonard: How to See 2021’s Brightest Comet This Weekend

The skies will be alive with lights this month. We’re not just talking about the growing number of UFO sightings around the world, either. There will also be several explainable aerial phenomena in the coming days. For instance, several asteroids of varying sizes will zip by Earth this month. Unfortunately, some of those will be hard to see. Luckily for stargazers, December will see the arrival of Comet Leonard, the brightest and most-visible comet of the year.
ASTRONOMY
Insider

Well-off parents are fighting over secondhand Christmas gifts and flipping them for extra cash amid the supply-chain crunch

IStock; Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images; Rebecca Zisser/Insider. Supply-chain issues have limited stocks of hot Christmas toys, leading well-off parents to buy used. One parent paid nearly four times the retail price for a secondhand version of a hard-to-find toy. A few parents are taking advantage, flipping toys on Facebook Marketplace for...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Nightmare AirBnB that allegedly promised NYC skyline view is actually a room at the back of a restaurant

One Tiktoker has uploaded videos of her recent bizarre Airbnb stay, which includes staying in a room with views onto a restaurant's dining floor.With the viral video, uploaded on Monday, Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) writes: “How is this legal you literally cannot make this up, I can open the window and touch their table,” she said as she filmed footage of her room being right against a dining table with two patrons enjoying dinner. Ms Baker shows the photos of the room she allegedly booked on the hosting platform, which includes a simple white-painted room with a wooden headboard above the...
LIFESTYLE
Axios

Twin Cities weekend events: Bake sales, holiday movies and Krampus

The weekend is finally here. Check out these four ideas of things to do in the Twin Cities:. 💖 Bring your sweetheart (or a Hallmark movie fan) to A Snowy Kiss: An Improvised Holiday Romance Movie at Strike Theater Friday and Saturday. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required. $15.
LIFESTYLE
Film Threat

Love and Fury

Love and Fury follows several Native American artists spreading their creations across the planet for a year. From Paris to Albuquerque, writer-director Sterlin Harjo’s incredible documentary showcases contemporary artists who are native but don’t work within the confines of traditional Southwest imagery. There are painters whose work hangs...
MOVIES
insideevs.com

Kia EV6 Ramps-Up: Wholesale Sales Below 5,000 In November 2021

Kia reports 222,232 car sales globally (down 13.3% year-over-year) in November. The decrease is still associated mainly with the "global semiconductor supply shortage" that "led to the supply side disruption." However, we are the most interested in the BEV sales, which appear to be more than doubling year-over-year thanks to...
RETAIL
thelakewoodscoop.com

Last Chance! Machon Yerushalayim Annual Sales Event Is Ending!

Unprecedented prices combined with new titles, stunningly beautiful editions and magnificent sets have led to an all-time high in demand among Torah aficionados and scholars. For those that haven’t had a chance to take advantage of the sale prices, this is your last opportunity! One of the best sellers, OTZAR MEFORSHEI HATORAH, a treasury on all the meforshim of the chumash, has almost entirely disappeared from the shelves so hurry and make sure to get yours. The volumes of the “Mishna Brura, Ohr HaMizrach”, a compilation of the rulings of the Sephardic Gedolim alongside the rulings of the Mishna Brura, has been enthusiastically welcomed by the world of Halacha, and has subsequently been in great demand, especially now, during the ANNUAL SALES EVENT.
RELIGION
vtcng.com

Summer library book sale solicits donations

Cleaning out your bookshelves? Been holding on to books to donate since the beginning of the pandemic? The nonprofit Friends of the Stowe Free Library are now accepting donations of books for the ongoing inside sale and the upcoming 2022 summer book sale. Donated books should be in good, sellable...
CHARITIES
IGN

Aussie Deals: The Hottest Picks From Every Summer Sale Worth Watching!

Being a short-timer for this holiday break, you're gonna want some new games. The more the merrier. The higher acclaimed the yet merrier. The cheaper the merriest. As per usual, I've cherry-picked the stuff I know is worth pinging coin at, but I'll also list the wider sales that are out there. PlayStation is doing an [Up to] 75% Off End of Year, GOG is doing a Winter Sale, Humble Bundle have a weird but welcome RPG Fixation, and Steam seems pretty intent on murdering the price of Assassin's Creeds.
SHOPPING
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Summer at the Shores

Summer At The Shores features a lovely master bedroom with king size bed and a guest bedroom with a queen size bed and the second guest bedroom has a queen bed with a pull out sleeper sofa. There is also a sleeper sofa in the living room. Enjoy other features like a living area with a flat screen TV, fully equipped kitchen, dining area, tile and hardwood floors. For your convenience, the home has a laundry area, complimentary high speed WiFi, beach equipment and more! You’ll enjoy spending as much time indoors as outdoors with a front fully enclosed patio featuring a Jacuzzi patio seating and back patio surrounded beautiful landscaping. Best of all, beach, parks, shops and restaurants are a short walk from Summer At The Shores.
LIFESTYLE
Travel Weekly

Balkan Holidays puts summer 2023 on sale

Bulgaria specialist Balkan Holidays has put its summer 2023 programme on sale. Chris Rand, sales and marketing manager at Balkan Holidays, said the operator offers the widest choice of “the best value holidays” to Bulgaria, with flights from 17 UK airports. Prices start at £199 for a break...
LIFESTYLE
Essence

Sephora's Fragrance For All Event Sale Deserves Your Full Attention

Your favorite scents are now 20 percent off. The holidays are near and dear, but if there’s another event you should have your calendars marked for, it’s Sephora’s Fragrance For All Event, which, for the uninitiated is essentially the best excuse to restock on all your favorite smell-goods, and any others you’re dying to try.
MAKEUP
Ok Magazine

Mike Wolfe Finalizes Divorce With Ex Jodi, 'American Pickers' Star Reportedly Ordered To Shell Out Millions In Alimony

Mike Wolfe has reportedly finalized his divorce from ex-wife Jodi Wolfe over a year after the reality TV duo called it quits. Jodi slapped the American Pickers star with divorce papers in June 2020, citing "irreconcilable differences," and according to a new report, Mike has been ordered to shell out millions to his ex as part of their divorce agreement.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
nationalblackguide.com

Kia Intensifies the Competition with Sorento, K5, and Carnival

Kia Motor Company, South Korea’s second-largest automobile manufacturer, is now a force to be reckoned with worldwide, with a full lineup of SUVs, sedans, and a minivan. Once a bland maker of economy vehicles, Kia competes with popular and European cars with advanced technology, designs, fuel economy, and performance.
CARS
gamingintel.com

Warzone Players Hate Constant Fire Sales & Public Events in Caldera

Warzone Pacific players have already grown tired of the constant Fire Sales in Caldera, but what’s the problem with them?. The Pacific update has changed Warzone forever, Not only is there a whole new tropical map to explore, but the rules of the game have changed too. Included in...
VIDEO GAMES

