ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Hexer (Wiedzmin)

By Bobby LePire
Film Threat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI know of Andrzej Sapkowski’s ever-popular fantasy series The Witcher but have never read any of the wildly popular books. I am aware of the numerous games but have never played them. I’ve been meaning to watch the well-received Netflix show but haven’t begun it yet. So, why did I want...

filmthreat.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Rent-a-Girlfriend Cosplay Readies Chizuru for a Date

One lovely Rent-a-Girlfriend cosplay is readying Chizuru Mizuhara for a big date! Reiji Miyajima's original Weekly Shonen Magazine series was a pretty big hit at first, but has since only gotten more popular following the successful debut of its anime adaptation. This new series debut was one of the few new anime projects that managed to release amidst all of the chaos of 2020, but yet still made a major impression on fans over the course of its run as part of the Summer 2020 anime schedule. A major reason why was due to all of the adorable heroines at the center.
COMICS
Thrillist

The Best Netflix Shows of 2021

On Netflix this year, you could see have-nots playing a deadly game of tug-of-war, a lapsed Mormon planting pipe bombs in Salt Lake City, and a witch putting a hex on an untrustworthy Hollywood producer. Good times were had by all, though most of the streaming service's original series—scripted and unscripted alike—were forgettable. Looking back at the full list of titles will have you saying "What the hell is that show?" over and over. Still, a handful of breakout hits managed to cut through the clutter. We've rounded up our 11 favorites.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The final season of this pulse-pounding Netflix sci-fi series has viewers going wild

Don't Miss: 100+ crazy Amazon Cyber Week deals you can get on Thursday December is shaping up to be quite a jam-packed month full of exciting new content from Netflix. To list just a few examples, we’ll have super-buzzy new films that critics are already salivating over (The Power of the Dog, The Hand of God). Plus tons of new shows and new seasons of existing shows, like sophomore seasons of The Witcher and Emily in Paris. Meanwhile, December 1 also gave us a new season of a fan favorite: Lost in Space, which is actually ending with this third and...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrzej Sapkowski
Person
Agata Buzek
ComicBook

Everything Leaving Netflix in January 2022

A brand new year is right around the corner, and streaming services like Netflix have quite a lot in store for 2022. There are loads of new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in January, which is exciting news for subscribers, but there is unfortunately another side to that coin. As some new titles arrive throughout the month, others will make their exit.
TV SHOWS
Variety

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Trailer: Michelle Yeoh Slices Up Soldiers in Prequel

Move over, Geralt, because there’s a new badass hero in the “Witcher” universe: Michelle Yeoh. The first teaser trailer for the prequel series “The Witcher: Blood Origin” was released to fans who stuck around after the credits rolled on Season 2 of “The Witcher,” which dropped on Netflix Friday morning. It’s the first look at the spinoff series, which is set thousands of years before the adventures of Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer in the mainline “Witcher” show. The teaser focuses on a trio of elves, played by Michelle Yeoh, Laurence O’Fuarain and Sophia Brown, who travel the wilderness and fight several groups...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
TV SERIES
Film Threat

Love and Fury

Love and Fury follows several Native American artists spreading their creations across the planet for a year. From Paris to Albuquerque, writer-director Sterlin Harjo’s incredible documentary showcases contemporary artists who are native but don’t work within the confines of traditional Southwest imagery. There are painters whose work hangs...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Syfy Channel#Polish
MetalSucks

Exclusive Premiere: Inferi’s New Video for “Heirs of the Descent”

How do Inferi keep finding ways to continually invigorate technical death metal with new energy? We don’t have the answers to the band’s magic — we’re just lowly writers — but we encourage you to ponder that while you listen to their latest album, Vile Genesis, which came out in September via The Artisan Era (order here).
MUSIC
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this weekend (Dec 17-19)

We’re halfway through December, so there’s already a lot of new releases this month that you might have left out. If you want to do some catching up, then check out our previous articles in the past two weeks here and here. You might need those, as there’s not much new to Netflix this weekend. Apart from one major blockbuster, we have some sort of dry spell here. That might be for the best, because that heavy-hitting series might be eating up all of the views, anyway, so the others must have already steered clear. Nevertheless, here is what is new to Netflix this weekend of December 17-19, 2021.
TV SERIES
The Verge

11 great shows from 2021 to stream on Netflix

As Netflix has become more ubiquitous, it’s also become more of a challenge to sift through the seemingly never-ending list of shows on the service. There’s a lot, from reality shows about questionable animal tycoons to a plethora of video game adaptations. Sure, the really big stuff rises to the top — Squid Game, Bridgerton, etc. — but there’s also a lot that’s easy to miss.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (December 20)

Christmas is almost here, and Netflix is stocking subscribers' stockings (or rather their streaming libraries) with tons of new titles this week. As families get in the holiday spirit and Santa prepares his global trek, delivering presents under trees, a sleigh-full of new additions to its streaming library, with a grand total of 12 new titles joining the content catalogue.
TV SERIES
Film Threat

The Cultist: Season 2

In its second season, the comedy web series The Cultist continues to follow Mike (Peter Swanson), Ben (Glenn Payne), Dave (Leon Skye), and Rob (Dax Rocker) in their dedication as modern-day cultists. As cultists, they worship “Elder Gods” and, on occasion, they try to summon their demigod “Cthulhu.” If none of this registers, it doesn’t matter because The Cultist web series is hilarious and on point, especially for all of us obsessed with a passion that no one cares about but you and your small circle of believers. It’s a celebration of geekdom and obsession but with a lot of character and a sense of familiarity. Its mockumentary style is appreciated with its attention to detail from background to foreground. It never misses a beat.
TV SERIES
Mental_Floss

New Netflix Movies and TV Shows Coming in January 2022

Netflix hasn't released the full list of new TV shows and movies coming in January 2022 yet, but we do know many of the big titles that are on the way. Below, you'll find a handful of the most noteworthy shows and movies coming to the service next month, followed by a full list of what we know is coming.
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Dark Horse Comics Sold to Gaming Giant Embracer Group

Dark Horse Comics properties such as Hellboy and The Umbrella Academy are finding a new home. The indie comics publisher has agreed to be sold to Embracer Group, the Swedish video game conglomerate. The deal is expected to close in early 2022. The publisher’s new owner, which has 9,000 employees globally, is touting the untapped potential of the Dark Horse library, noting that 159 of its 170 of its owned properties have yet to be optioned for film and TV shows. Dark Horse has a first-look deal with Netflix, which produces the popular Umbrella Academy adaptation, currently preparing for a 2022 season...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘The Witcher’ Return Leads Netflix Top 10 With 142M Hours Streamed

The second season of fantasy drama The Witcher flew straight to the top of Netflix’s top ten ratings list. The streamer revealed that the return of the Henry Cavill-fronted drama series recorded 142M hours streamed in its first three days. The first season of the series, which returned on December 17 also jumped to the number two spot with 49M hours viewed. Both seasons comfortably beat next in line – the third season of Titans, which was watched for 23.8M hours. It’s no surprise the series, which stars Cavill as the grim Geralt of Rivia, the bane of supernatural beasties, in a story of...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in January 2022

The new year is just a couple of weeks away and, as the holidays get closer, the entertainment world is starting to look ahead to 2022. The first month of the year will see hordes of new titles added to every major streaming service, and Amazon's Prime Video is no exception. This week, the service revealed the full list of movies and shows making their way to its lineup in January and there is quite a lot to look forward to.
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Twitter Enchanted Over ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 and ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Teaser

The much-anticipated second-season debut of “The Witcher” landed at the top of Variety’s Trending TV chart for the week of Dec. 13 to Dec. 19. The Netflix series had been long delayed as a result of COVID, but eight fresh episodes finally dropped on Friday, to the joy of fantasy fans everywhere. The fact that showrunner Lauren Schmidt answered fan questions on Twitter only helped bolster the conversation, helping viewers better understand the characters played by Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra and more. SO much to discuss, and yes, we'll do it here too! Let's have real conversations about what happened...
TV SERIES
Film Threat

The Misanthrope

In Andy Kastelic’s short film The Misanthrope, a man named Jeb (Kastelic) in the American Old West takes on the job of gravedigger as a sickness is sweeping across his town. He works night and day out of a sense of decency and duty to the community until his own great tragedy sours him on all humanity. When his wife, Kitty (Sarah Minnich), dies, he declares himself the law of the land and makes a decree that stuns the townspeople.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy