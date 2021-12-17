The Hexer (Wiedzmin)

In its second season, the comedy web series The Cultist continues to follow Mike (Peter Swanson), Ben (Glenn Payne), Dave (Leon Skye), and Rob (Dax Rocker) in their dedication as modern-day cultists. As cultists, they worship “Elder Gods” and, on occasion, they try to summon their demigod “Cthulhu.” If none of this registers, it doesn’t matter because The Cultist web series is hilarious and on point, especially for all of us obsessed with a passion that no one cares about but you and your small circle of believers. It’s a celebration of geekdom and obsession but with a lot of character and a sense of familiarity. Its mockumentary style is appreciated with its attention to detail from background to foreground. It never misses a beat.
