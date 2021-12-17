ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Misanthrope

By Bradley Gibson
Film Threat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Andy Kastelic’s short film The Misanthrope, a man named Jeb (Kastelic) in the American Old West takes on the job of gravedigger as a sickness is sweeping across his town. He works night and day out of a sense of decency and duty to the community until his own great...

filmthreat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Film Threat

Love and Fury

Love and Fury follows several Native American artists spreading their creations across the planet for a year. From Paris to Albuquerque, writer-director Sterlin Harjo’s incredible documentary showcases contemporary artists who are native but don’t work within the confines of traditional Southwest imagery. There are painters whose work hangs...
MOVIES
Film Threat

The Hexer (Wiedzmin)

I know of Andrzej Sapkowski’s ever-popular fantasy series The Witcher but have never read any of the wildly popular books. I am aware of the numerous games but have never played them. I’ve been meaning to watch the well-received Netflix show but haven’t begun it yet. So, why did I want to review the first adaptation of the books, The Hexer (Wiedzmin)? Because I love over-the-top high fantasy such as Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and several incarnations of the mad barbarian Conan (and my adoration of Syfy Channel movies has already been well documented elsewhere here).
TV SERIES
Film Threat

Marionette Land

The documentary Marionette Land takes us into the eccentric world of Robert Brock. He’s a puppeteer who lives in an apartment above his marionette theater with his mother, Mary Lou, in Lancaster, PA. Brock is preparing for the 30th anniversary of the theater when disaster strikes in the form of the Covid-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
Film Threat

We All Die Alone

The key to solving most conflicts is communication with a touch of empathy. In Jonathan Hammond’s short film, We All Die Alone, two warring factions are forced to overcome their differences for the sake of peace. The faction leaders are Patsy (Carla Nell) and Swetlana (Suzana Norberg), and their boss, Cyrus, demands that the two leaders and their henchpeople come together to work out their differences. Cyrus sends his marriage counselor to mediate between the two groups.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#American#Covid
Film Threat

The Matrix Resurrections

Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections is probably one of the most self-aware sequels ever made. Do you ever wonder if a filmmaker knows what the public thinks, not only of the original films but what about a sequel coming out two decades later? It looks like Wachowski knew all this when cleverly co-writing, alongside David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon, the screenplay — which makes one wonder why she didn’t with Reloaded and Revolutions.
MOVIES
Film Threat

Arctic Void

An American film crew gets in over their heads in Darren Mann’s sci-fi, chiller-thriller, Artic Void. Ray (Michael Weaver) and Alan (Tim Griffin) are documentary filmmakers taking on the natural beauty of the Arctic. Along with their guide Sean (Justin Huen), the trio board a Norwegian tourist ship to the northern-most outpost. As they enjoy the scenery, a cry from a nearby walrus rings out as we witness a mother walrus violently murdering its child. Later, a similar occurrence happens with a flock of birds. Everyone on the ship believes there’s something supernatural happening.
MOVIES
Film Threat

Butterflies…

Young adult drama Butterflies… takes on the ambitious task of telling the stories of eleven high school students dealing with issues in their lives, with the action centered on the end-of-semester party. The lead character is lonely, isolated Beckett (Sara Catherine Bellamy), whose mother died recently. Beckett is having suicidal thoughts and feels abandoned by friends and others around her. Set in Santa Barbara, CA, the film has a 90201 vibe.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Film Threat

C.A.M. (Contagious Aggressive Mutations)

Get your hiking gear as we are headed back to the woods yet again! This time for the low-budget British sci-fi horror C.A.M. (Contagious Aggressive Mutations), co-directed by Larry Downing and writer/producer Steph Du Melo. The content is purported to be found footage from a 2013 investigation of an infection outbreak at a meat processing plant.
MOVIES
Variety

How the Uniforms in ‘Cyrano’ Help Get to the Heart of the Story

Joe Wright’s “Cyrano,” currently in theaters for an Oscar-qualifying run before opening wide Jan. 21, stays true to the Edmond Rostand play, beginning with a grand theatrical scene. Wright wanted to introduce all the social classes of the film in this scene, where nobles, bourgeoisie, peasants, militia and clergy mix in perfect harmony. It’s also where audiences are first introduced to Peter Dinklage’s Cyrano — a different interpretation of the usual giants schnozzed image of the character, and one that emulates the theatrical production Wright had seen in Connecticut starring Dinklage and Haley Bennett. “The idea,” says the director, “was that...
MOVIES
Variety

Saban Films Buys Supernatural Horror Movie ‘Shepherd’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has acquired North American rights to “Shepherd,” a supernatural thriller by writer-director Russell Owen. Following its world premiere at BFI London Film Festival, “Shepherd” was released in theaters in the United Kingdom last month and has generated $19 million to date. It doesn’t yet have a release date domestically. “Shepherd” centers on Eric Black, who finds work on a remote, weather-worn Scottish island after the sudden death of his wife. As his sadness continues to engulf him, so do the supernatural portents of his stark new surroundings. He soon becomes plagued by terrifying visions until it is clear he must...
MOVIES
The Independent

Blanchett, del Toro on the femme fatale of 'Nightmare Alley'

With a touch of Barbara Stanwyck, a sumptuous Art Deco office and a deadly shade of crimson lipstick, Cate Blanchett plays a femme fatale in Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” with cunning embrace and subversion of the film noir archetype. If “Nightmare Alley” is del Toro’s lushly composed love letter to noir, the movie’s pulpy heart is in Blanchett’s conniving psychiatrist Lilith Ritter. She doesn’t enter the film until halfway through, when Bradley Cooper’s carnival huckster, Stan, catches her eye in his nightclub mind-reading act, and the two begin scheming together. But when she does turn up, Blanchett shifts...
MOVIES
Film Threat

Dark Hearts

Losing a young child is a horrifying situation for parents. But, when a child goes missing, the feeling of terror and loss feels like it will never stop. Kevin Stevenson and Eileen Grubba’s short film, Dark Hearts, looks at the long-term effects this tragic event has on a couple.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Titane review: A gnarly ride that oozes with blood, oil, and semen

Dir: Julia Ducournau. Starring: Agathe Rousselle, Vincent Lindon, Garance Marillier, Laïs Salameh 18, 108 minutes.No other film this year could be accurately described using the words “sticky” and “slippery” – at least, not in the way that they apply to Titane. Not only do its frames ooze with blood, oil, and semen, but the film constantly wriggles out of the grasp of all categorisation and description. It’s a body horror that’s really a family drama; that’s really a sly comedy about the discomfort of being trapped inside all this vulnerable, imperfect flesh. The second film directed by a woman to...
MOVIES
Film Threat

The Surprise Visit

When a film claims to be “based on a true story,” unless there’s a primary document we can refer to, it’s very hard to know what is an actual event and what has been contrived to develop drama for the narrative’s benefit. Case in point is The Surprise Visit, directed by Nick Lyon. This, by far, is the most interesting question concerning the film. Stephen Meier’s adaptation, based on a story by Nathan Cowles and Serah Henesy, presents the challenge of figuring out what in this scenario is real and what is not.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Is Kevin From ‘Home Alone’ Actually Dead?

It’s officially December, which means if you haven’t already… it’s time to start watching some of the holiday classics to get in the holly jolly spirit! One of the most popular holiday films is Home Alone, starring Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, as he is unexpectedly left home alone after his family rushes out of the house to try and catch the plane for their upcoming vacation.
MOVIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
247wallst.com

This Is the Funniest American Movie of All Time

Starring: Jane Fonda, Lee Marvin, Michael Callan, Dwayne Hickman. 49. To Be or Not to Be (1942) > Starring: Carole Lombard, Jack Benny, Robert Stack, Felix Bressart. 48. A Shot in the Dark (1964) > Starring: Peter Sellers, Elke Sommer, George Sanders, Herbert Lom. 47. Shampoo (1975) > Starring:...
MOVIES
People

How Writing This Famous Song Freed Dolly Parton from Her 'Love-Hate Relationship' with Porter Wagoner

Dolly Parton knew her roots and was well-aware of how her career started. But she also knew when it was time to break free. Parton is the latest guest on filmmaker Ken Burns' UNUM project. In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from his film Country Music, the 75-year-old speaks about the moment she decided to terminate her musical partnership and long-term working relationship with Porter Wagoner in 1974, after working together for seven years.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy