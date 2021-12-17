ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Spend Local: Some cards will arrive after deadline

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot all of the £100 High Street voucher cards will arrive before the scheme's deadline, the Department for Economy has acknowledged. It said all cards for verified applicants had been dispatched and the majority were due to arrive on Friday and Saturday. The scheme closes at midnight on...

www.bbc.com

#M People#Parking Tickets#Bbc Radio Ulster#Evening Extra#Stormont#Spend Local
