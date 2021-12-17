Spend Local: Some cards will arrive after deadline

The Government has announced a range of new supports for businesses, after it introduced fresh restrictions to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.As a result of those new measures, designed to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant, the Government plans to spend around 200 million euro on business and employer supports in January alone.Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday that the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme has re-opened for new applicants in the hospitality and arts sectors.If you are an employee or self-employed & you have been instructed by your doctor or the HSE to self-isolate because of #Covid19, you may qualify...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO