Kids Lose It on Santa's Lap in Viral TikTok Viewed 14 Million Times, Sparking Debate

A mother has ignited a debate among parents on TikTok after sharing a video saying that she brings all of her five kids to birthday parties even if only one has been invited. Jeena Wilder, 32, created the TikTok video to share her parenting point of view and stated that if someone invites her child to parties, they get the whole family. She's then seen in the video parading her five kids, ranging from nine years old to four months old, along with her husband.

