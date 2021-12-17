ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Kids Lose It on Santa's Lap in Viral TikTok Viewed 14 Million Times, Sparking Debate

By Amanda Spence
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"If you don't have a picture of your child screaming on Santa's lap, are you really even a parent?" one commenter asked...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 22

Patricia Shebelske
5d ago

throwing up very seldom did I find children who actually wanted to sit on Santa's lap but they sure wanted to tell him everything

Reply(1)
4
meagan
3d ago

my son loved to visit Santa but my daughter wanted nothing to do with him. i have 5 years of Santa photos with my son and zero with my daughter.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Power 102.9 NoCo

A Colorado Moose Kills Santa Claus In A Front Yard

A 1000 pound grinch with large hooves and an extra nasty disposition made its way to a front yard and killed Santa. Ok ok...it was an inflatable Santa but still. I came across this video on YouTube of a female moose being extremely naughty and going crazy on Santa, of the inflatable variety right on someone's front lawn.
ANIMALS
Indy100

Woman refuses to tip and tells waitress to ‘do better’, sparking fierce TikTok debate

One woman has shared a receipt from her dinner where she decided not to tip the waitress who served her, instead sharing her discontent at the service. TikToker @biglez7704 had eaten dinner at the Metro Diner in North Carolina when, instead of leaving money to tip the waitress, she decided to give her server a literal tip by writing: “Do Better!!!” on the tip line of the receipt.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Christmas#Tiktoker#Johannaburesh#The University Of Exeter#The Exeter Santa Survey
parentherald.com

Mom Sparks Debate for Saying She Brings All Her Kids to Birthday Parties Despite Only One Invite

A mother has ignited a debate among parents on TikTok after sharing a video saying that she brings all of her five kids to birthday parties even if only one has been invited. Jeena Wilder, 32, created the TikTok video to share her parenting point of view and stated that if someone invites her child to parties, they get the whole family. She's then seen in the video parading her five kids, ranging from nine years old to four months old, along with her husband.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
countryliving.com

Can You Find Santa's Missing Hat in the Christmas Wrapping Paper?

Another day in December, another seek-and-find puzzle to get you in the holiday spirit, and this brainteaser is, hands down, one of the most difficult puzzles you've ever seen. With Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa just around the corner, holidaycottages.co.uk is prompting brainteaser-lovers everywhere to find Santa's missing hat in this holiday wrapping paper that's covered in winter fun.
The Independent

Mother sparks debate after posting TikTok of dance routine next to sick baby in hospital

A Utah mother has sparked a debate on social media after she shared a video of a dance routine next to her ill newborn son on TikTok. Whitney Leavitt, the woman in the video, appeared in the TikTok next to her newborn son, who she explained was suffering from a respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.She wrote in the since-deleted video: “Lil lee (or Liam) was taken in cause of oxygen. He tested positive for RSV”. “Waiting for him to breathe better on his own,” she added, while Kendrick Lamar’s2017 hit single Love played in the background. The video appeared to...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Slate

An Age-Old Question About Santa Is Tearing One Parenting Community Apart

I love Christmas but have known for a long time that I probably wouldn’t be up for maintaining a fiction around the existence of Santa Claus for my own child. I’m no good at on-the-spot fibbing, I become extremely uncomfortable watching TV shows or reading books where the plot revolves around people perpetuating long-term lies, and also, I simply do not like playing. But I’ve always felt like a real Grinch about it! Who wouldn’t want to give their child all those classic twinkly, peppermint memories?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Mom’s Parenting Tips Gets Millions of Views on TikTok

A Kalamazoo woman gives tips to help parents during the Holiday season. These tips have gone incredibly viral. Ali Marie aka @alimariehere on TikTok currently has 165.3 thousand followers on the popular social media app with over 3.7 million total video likes. Ali has gained popularity with her recent series of videos "Assertive Holiday Replies."
KALAMAZOO, MI
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
681K+
Followers
74K+
Post
702M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy