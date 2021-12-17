Local athletic directors brace for COVID-19 surge

Henderson Collegiate athletic director/men's basketball coach George Marshall (seen wearing a mask) motivates his team prior to a matchup with Ravenscroft earlier this year. Henderson Collegiate had their first game of the season postponed on Wednesday following a COVID-19 issue with KIPP Pride but Marshall is taking necessary precautions to emphasize safety for Henderson Collegiate's student athletes and coaches. Brandon White / Dispatch Staff Brandon White / Dispatch Staff

HENDERSON — Henderson Collegiate men’s basketball coach George Marshall entered the week anticipating a tough battle on Wednesday evening against an undefeated KIPP Pride program.

But just a few hours before tip-off, Marshall received word that the game would be postponed to Jan. 5 after a COVID-19 issue popped up with KIPP Pride, which served as Henderson Collegiate’s first disruption of the year related to the pandemic.

The possibility of having games postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 was a scenario Marshall and his staff were prepared for, and he plans to take any necessary action that prevents the virus from spreading around the basketball teams and the Henderson Collegiate student body.

“Schools are still in a place where they are taking an abundance of caution,” Marshall said. “Student safety is the most important thing, and we have an administration that is excessively committed to the safety of our students, and we’ve been very blessed to work with schools where that has been the case.”

The postponed game against KIPP Pride comes at a time when the United States is experiencing a significant COVID-19 surge even though the U.S. Centers for Disease Control on Friday was reporting that 72.4% of the country’s population had received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Sports have been at the forefront of the most recent surge, as they were when the pandemic began in March 2020.

The Carolina Hurricanes had a planned match with the Minnesota Wild postponed on Monday after six players entered health and safety protocols. More than 100 NFL players have tested positive for COVID-19 since Monday afternoon.

On a local level, the Vance County men’s basketball team was forced to take a two-week break from competition due to the school’s own COVID-19 protocols, but it is expected to return to action for the Bunn Christmas Tournament that starts on Dec. 27.

Marshall understands that everyone wants to return to normal after an entire season that featured empty gymnasiums and mask mandates, but he believes that will not be entirely feasible as long as COVID-19 surges continue in the U.S.

One key difference that separates the current season from last year is the availability of the vaccines. Marshall has emphasized to his players the importance of obtaining a vaccination to obtain better protection from the virus in general and its major symptoms should they test positive.

“We are 100% vaccinated,” Marshall said. “Our school has gone the direction of mandating that for extracurricular activities. As the athletic director, I am unapologetic about that because based on the data we are seeing, it makes the most sense to be fully vaccinated so that you are protected and your family is protected.”

Like Marshall, Vance Charter Athletic Director Lance Stallings is being extra vigilant about the ongoing surge and is hoping the actions of everyone at the school succeed in minimizing the impact of the virus on winter sports.

“As a whole, Vance Charter is constantly monitoring trends within our community, school and teams as it relates to COVID-19,” Stallings said in a statement. “We are seeing outbreaks within athletics at all levels across the nation, and Vance Charter will keep a close eye on these trends and operate with the safety of our student athletes and coaches in mind at all times.”

Stallings arrived at Vance Charter during the early days of the pandemic and had to adapt to guiding the student athletes and coaches at a time when strict cleaning regimens and mask mandates were still relatively new concepts introduced by the N.C. High School Athletic Association.

The protocols have created an environment that Stallings believes is safe for students, coaches and fans, but he said the number of COVID-19 cases in professional sports this week is evidence of a fluid situation that may require more safety precautions in the near future.

“We are thankful that we have had limited cases within our school,” Stallings said. “However, we all know with something this unpredictable it can change in a matter of moments or a day. We are grateful that our student athletes have the opportunity to compete and are hopeful this continues.”

Marshall has already started to implement more preventative measures with the basketball programs, by requiring players to wear masks during practices and having all personnel on the bench wear them in games.

While he has seen a few other fully vaccinated teams go entirely without masks, he said the uncertainties surrounding potential asymptomatic players convinced him to have stricter policies with all the basketball programs at Henderson Collegiate.

Not being able to play in the 2020 NCHSAA 1A championship game and having a much shorter schedule last year for Marshall put into perspective how fragile the current environment is. He admitted to being unsure about how many games the basketball teams will take part in over the rest of the season.

He said Wednesday’s postponement served as a reminder to the challenges the pandemic presents, but also reinforced the commitment schools have to make health and safety a top priority for everyone involved with high school sports.

“The biggest thing we’re trying to emphasize with our student athletes is to cherish every moment because you never know when it’s going to go,” Marshall said. “We want to win games, but our kids have done a great job of living in the moment and we’re going to fight to be state playoff ready for all of our teams. It’s been tough to see [COVID-19] back on the rise, but we and several other schools are committed to mitigating the spread.”

