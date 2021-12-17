Pedestrian dies after trying to catch an RTC bus, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 68-year-old man died Friday after a collision involving a car on South Rainbow Boulevard just north of Warm Spring Road.

Metro police responded to the scene at Rainbow and Badura Avenue at about 9:20 a.m.

Witness told police the pedestrian was jogging southbound on Rainbow to catch an RTC bus, and he crossed in front of a 2017 Honda Civic who was exiting the Egg Works property and making a right turn.

The man sustained critical injuries and was transported to the University Medical Center’s Trauma Unit. He died of his injuries.

The driver, a 43-year-old male, of the vehicle remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

The collision remains under investigation.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 143rd traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for the year 2021.

