ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

E11 | Concord Country Cape | Smaller is Better

wuft.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe multi-angled roof is framed. Kevin O’Connor and Tom Silva install a new remote-controlled skylight....

video.wuft.org

Comments / 0

Related
nhpbs.org

E12 | Concord Country Cape | Toasty Cars

Tom and Charlie Silva try out a new material for all the exterior trim. The Window Woman Alison Hardy is restoring windows on a historic school renovation in Dracut, MA. Kevin O'Connor visits her at her shop. The garage gets radiant floor heating. Richard Trethewey follows the process. Mark McCullough and his crew pour and finish the concrete. The homeowners install tile in the basement bathroom.
CARS
WTTW - Chicago PBS

E10 | Concord Country Cape | Planting for the Future

Kevin and Tommy discuss the use of I-joists and LVL ridge beams in order to carry to the load of the new roof. Kevin travels to Pennsylvania to meet Paul Grothouse at his factory where he is fabricating elements for the new kitchen. Back in Concord, Kevin lends Charlie a hand insulating the original dormers. Landscape designer Maria Wheeler shares with Jenn her intentions for the front yard.
HOME & GARDEN
WTTW - Chicago PBS

E9 | Concord Country Cape | Focus on Framing

Kevin O'Connor and Tom Silva frame an exterior wall on the ground and raise it into place. Tom gives a personal history of framing tools. Kevin, Charlie Silva, and Heath Eastman talk about different types of recessed lighting, installation, and layout. Electrical panels are discussed. An old ridge beam is replaced with three LVLS sandwiched together in place to support the addition.
HOME & GARDEN
visitconcord-nh.com

Turtle Boy Sculpture Moves to Concord Public Library

The ‘Time of Wonder’ sculpture that has been on Main Street since 2016 moved to its new home at Concord Public Library. The sculpture was purchased with private donations and will now be on display on the first floor near the main entrance. ‘Time of Wonder,’ a piece...
CONCORD, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E11#Hvac
pioneerpublishers.com

Put Concord on your holiday destination plan

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 11, 2021) — It is that time of year again when we gather with loved ones for the holidays and create new memories. This may have seemed difficult over the last year and a half, especially with friends and family who are out of town, but the holiday cheer is here and our community is ready to celebrate.
CONCORD, CA
The Newport Daily News

Daily News 2021 year in review: Laura Damon

As we approach the final stretch of 2021, Newport Daily News reporters were asked to provide five stories of which they're most proud from the past year. Laura Damon, who serves as the main public safety reporter for this newspaper, offered these:  This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Daily News 2021 year in review: Laura Damon
NEWPORT, RI
redfin.com

5612 Cape Coral Cir,

Impressive double door entry opens into formal living room & vast vaulted ceilings. Clean tile, new lights & ceiling fans enhance the open floorplan. Wet bar between the living & family rooms is great for entertaining. Double sided gas fireplace is perfect for those cozy evenings. Kitchen features warm cabinets with an abundance of counter space, a garden window & all upgraded appliances included. Soaring Ceilings continue into Primary suite w/ a sitting area & door to the back. Designer Custom shower, new dual vanity sinks, faucets & mirrors. Laundry room has cabinets, sink & include washer & dryer. Enjoy your favorite beverage from your covered patio while enjoying the tranquility of your parklike backyard trees, grass, rock decor & mountain views. Coveted Guard Gated Amenities include: 2 heated pools, 18 hole golf course, clubhouse/restaurant/bar, pickleball/tennis courts, RV parking, community events, guard gate, 24 hour security, & a walking trail. Give yourself the best gift!
REAL ESTATE
Concord News Journal

Concord appoints new Public Works Director

Concord, California – According to Concord City Manager Valerie Barone, William “Will” Tarbox has been appointed as the city’s Public Works Director. The 13th of December will be his first day in the new role. He had previously served as the public works director in Benicia.
CONCORD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
ruralintelligence.com

Hudson Cape

Offering plenty of room for entertaining, this updated Cape in Hudson has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an office room. There is a spacious portion of the basement that's finished with a bar area and a stamped concrete patio. The property also includes an in-ground, saltwater pool and hot tub. It's close to Hudson's shops and restaurants. Listed at $525,000 by Keller Williams Hudson Valley Realty.
KINGSTON, NY
blogforarizona.net

Build Back Better will Lift People Up and Move the Country Forward

One thing is certain as the Democrats in the United States Senate starts to craft their own version of the Biden/Harris Build Back Better Plan. Whatever emerges will lift people up and move the country forward. The current version of the plan includes headline items like:. an extension of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy