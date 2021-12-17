E11 | Concord Country Cape | Smaller is Better

Impressive double door entry opens into formal living room & vast vaulted ceilings. Clean tile, new lights & ceiling fans enhance the open floorplan. Wet bar between the living & family rooms is great for entertaining. Double sided gas fireplace is perfect for those cozy evenings. Kitchen features warm cabinets with an abundance of counter space, a garden window & all upgraded appliances included. Soaring Ceilings continue into Primary suite w/ a sitting area & door to the back. Designer Custom shower, new dual vanity sinks, faucets & mirrors. Laundry room has cabinets, sink & include washer & dryer. Enjoy your favorite beverage from your covered patio while enjoying the tranquility of your parklike backyard trees, grass, rock decor & mountain views. Coveted Guard Gated Amenities include: 2 heated pools, 18 hole golf course, clubhouse/restaurant/bar, pickleball/tennis courts, RV parking, community events, guard gate, 24 hour security, & a walking trail. Give yourself the best gift!
Comments / 0