ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden’s Inflation Gift

KXL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow much will inflation hurt Americans during the holiday season?...

www.kxl.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Biden Won Big With a Bad Hand

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia is taking heat for sinking, at least for the moment, the Biden administration’s Build Back Better Act. But before pointing fingers, Democrats should use those fingers to count votes. The past may cast some light on the politics of narrow majorities. Republicans had...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Where Biden is winning

Jeffrey Toobin is chief legal analyst for CNN and the author of "The Nine" and "The Oath." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN) — As President Biden struggles through the roughest patch of his presidency yet -- with his poll numbers in the doldrums and the cornerstone of his Build Back Better legislation in peril -- he can look back at one unalloyed success in his first year. The Senate has confirmed a record number of his nominees to the federal judiciary -- the most of any president at this stage in 40 years -- and at a time when that achievement matters more than ever.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#The Heritage Foundation#Americans#The Roe Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Gazette

Public souring on Biden's handling of the economy as inflation hits 39-year high

As inflation hits a rate unseen in the lifetime of a majority of the public, voters are quickly growing critical of President Joe Biden's handling of the economy. Despite repeated assurances that rising prices would be transitory and that the $2.4 trillion Build Back Better bill will eventually ease inflationary pressures, polls show the public losing confidence in the Biden administration as 2021 draws to a close.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
erienewsnow.com

What Biden's Build Back Better bill could mean for inflation

Soaring inflation has become a political problem for President Joe Biden's Build Back Better bill, with critics pointing to the rise in prices as a reason why it's the wrong time for Congress to authorize some $1.75 trillion in new spending. Many Republicans argue that injecting more federal money into...
INCOME TAX
Foreign Policy

Biden’s Climate Diplomacy Is a Gift to China

U.S. President Joe Biden’s climate diplomacy with China is rooted in the fantasy that Washington can turn Beijing into a constructive global partner simply by treating it like one. The administration is paying for this vain hope with very real concessions in policy areas unrelated to climate, even as it pressures U.S. allies to imitate its approach. Unless the administration changes course, it risks damaging the United States’ long-term security and accelerating China’s sprint to dominance in key military and technology fields.
U.S. POLITICS
Las Vegas Sun

The path ahead for Biden: Overcome Manchin’s inflation fears

WASHINGTON — Sen. Joe Manchin effectively killed President Joe Biden’s signature domestic policy bill in its current form Sunday, saying he was convinced the spending and tax cuts in the $2.2 trillion legislation will exacerbate already hot inflation. Economic evidence strongly suggests Manchin, D-W.Va., is wrong. A host...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy