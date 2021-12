Passengers scheduled to fly Air India to and from North America can expect their flights to be up to an hour shorter, thanks to the carrier’s newly approved Hindu Kush route for its 777s. Ever since Afghanistan closed its airspace for non-defense aircraft in August, airlines connecting India with Europe and North America have had to take a detour avoiding restricted airspace. The new route helps Air India save tonnes of fuel and time – a win-win situation for both the carrier and passengers.

