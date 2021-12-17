ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific Grove removes controversial elm tree in Jewell Park

By Melody Waintal
 5 days ago
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV) Pacific Grove removed the elm tree at Jewel Park on Friday after Monterey County Superior Court denied a request to prevent the city from removing the tree. The elm tree was causing the sidewalk and road to uplift and creating a hazard to people walking by, according to city.

PG City Council had approved a permit to remove the tree in September, but after a group of residents protested against it and the council decided reevaluate the results from an earlier testing.

The tree was originally requested to be removed in July because it's roots were cutting into the sidewalk and was at risk of decay because the roots didn't have enough space.

The arborist report said that if the tree wasn't removed and the City will have to shave the roots, even more, replace the sidewalk, and hope the tree doesn't fall on someone, their house, car or anything else.

In a press release, the city mention an incident where a tree in the Pacific Grove Monarch Sanctuary fell on an 85-year-old woman who was strolling with her son and two grandchildren the day after Thanksgiving in 2004. The woman died and the family sued the city that had identified the tree as dangerous before the incident.

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

