“Faultline”

By Kelly Liu
 6 days ago

On “Faultline,” Girlpool embrace balladry. As they’ve moved from the rough-edged DIY sound of their earliest work to the heavier guitar of 2019’s What Chaos Is Imaginary, Harmony Tividad and Avery Tucker have evolved toward a less abrasive but equally immersive expression of sentimentality. Now, two...

Girlpool Return With New Single Faultline

Girlpool are back with a new song, Faultline. Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad's first single of 2021 offers dreamy, ethereal vibes and arrives with a Julian Klincewicz-directed video. Tividad said:. "The Faultline represents everything you do as a means of escape that pushes you further into the very thing you’re...
BadBadNotGood’s Matthew Tavares Shares Statement on Departure From Band

In October 2019, BadBadNotGood co-founder Matthew Tavares left the Toronto-based group. This past weekend, Tavares addressed the reasons for his departure in an Instagram post. He referred to the environment within the band as “negative,” stating, “I needed to get out, I couldn’t take it anymore.” He also discussed the band’s “lack of acknowledgement” of him since he left BadBadNotGood, pointing out that “their new biography on their bandcamp doesn’t even mention my name.” Find Tavares’ full statement on Instagram.
Forfolks

After a quarter-century as a linchpin of Chicago’s overlapping experimental jazz and rock scenes, the guitarist Jeff Parker finally made his solo debut in 2016 on the aptly named Slight Freedom. For years, Parker had embedded his chiseled guitar leads within the sophisticated post-rock of Tortoise and played in audacious jazz-oriented ensembles like the Chicago Underground Duo. But in 2013, Parker split for California, leaving behind those familiar musical contexts. The move offered him the opportunity to bask uninterrupted in his rarified guitar tone and snaking sense of rhythm, an impetus for Slight Freedom. Parker still seemed reserved, though, as if negotiating his newly solitary relationship with the guitar was an ongoing process.
Live From Blackalachia

About 30 minutes into his new concert film Blackalachia, Moses Sumney takes off into the air. He is singing “Plastic” while floating a few feet off the ground, a lone, weightless figure against the sky at dusk. Then, midway through the song, the ropes holding him up suddenly become visible, as though we’re catching behind-the-scenes footage from a movie set. “My wings are made up,” Sumney croons, “and so am I.”
Listen to Tony Shhnow’s “007”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Tony Shhnow’s ultimate goal is to leave no beat unturned. His off-kilter cadence, nonstop flow, and chameleonic vocal inflections allow him to mesh with any production. On “007,” armed with a foreboding LordNotus-produced beat that would put the N64 GoldenEye pause menu music to shame, Tony plans to protect his earnings from all those who seek to undermine him. “Always got your hands out, what you don’t like standing on your own?/Tryna’ creep on me, you off, I keep that motherfucker on,” he raps. The sinister orchestrations blaring in the background make his bars sound like the final monologue of a Bond villain.
Fighting Demons

The most affecting part of the first annual Juice WRLD Day celebration was when his former DJ, Mike P, went out into the crowd to talk to fans about how the late Chicago rapper changed their lives. They said they discovered Juice in high school and credit him for helping them overcome depression and mental illness. One fan showed off a tattoo of lyrics to the song “Life’s a Mess” on her arm. Several were on the verge of tears while sharing their memories. “Whenever I need a high, all I need is to play some Juice WRLD,” one said as the crowd of thousands erupted.
Neuromantic

Released only a few months after Yellow Magic Orchestra’s legendary BGM, Yukihiro Takahashi’s 1981 solo album, Neuromantic, attempted to isolate what the group’s drummer and lead vocalist brought to the table. “I wanted to see what would happen if I pulled out only my own part,” Yukihiro Takahashi told music editor Yuji Tanaka in an interview. The album’s title gestures to Takahashi’s fascination with the UK’s New Romantic cultural moment of the early ’80s, while also doubling as a wry pun on his “neurotic” desire for self-expression. A fully formed expression of an artist on the bleeding edge of a revolutionary movement, Neuromantic—reissued on vinyl for the first time in four decades—functions as a process document illustrating the inner workings of one essential piece of Yellow Magic Orchestra’s futuristic machine.
Listen to Cousin Stizz’s “Blessings”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Cousin Stizz knows a good beat when he hears one—working with producers like Lil Rich and WondaGurl, the Boston rapper has dabbled in flute-rap, slow trap, and beyond. On “Blessings,” the latest single from his forthcoming 2022 album Just for You, he proves his knack for picking up playful flows that catch each turn with ease. Stizz opens the track by giving Tee-WaTT and M. Ali’s instrumental ample room to breathe, letting the smooth, soulful sample speak for itself. “Eyes on the message/Keep it all blessings,” he raps, sounding steady and self-assured. This kind of honesty about life’s lessons can only come straight from the heart.
Listen to Kai Ca$h’s “Time Coming”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. On “Time Coming,” the outro to his latest EP, CA$H: The Elegant Fella, Brooklyn’s Kai Ca$h addresses a myriad of struggles and triumphs the Black man encounters. How many rappers will open a record by admitting that their biggest problem is being socially awkward? Kai doesn’t stop there—he acknowledges that he’s way too generous (“Why the fuck I’m so selfless?/Giving my help out when I need a hand, it’s like the pressure ain’t felt”) and that he’s struggling to navigate a world full of negativity (“Pray I commute through the bad route/No seatbelt and crash out, but God got me”). Though the song initially reads like a dejected confessional, there’s a tangible shift in his energy when he pauses to reflect on the higher power guiding him: “God sent the messages down, told me to fall on my truth/‘Just have a little faith, you a fortunate youth.’”
Breathe Suite EP

When you are engulfed in panic, you’re supposed to breathe. In through your nose, out through your mouth. Slowly, and with purpose. Rhythmically filling and emptying your lungs is said to relieve inner turmoil. But what if the very act of focused respiration, the effort of making an involuntary task intentional, inflames that panic? What if air is simply not available? In Breathe Suite, London composer and multi-instrumentalist Ben Marc (né Neil Charles) examines this paradox. His swirling arrangements—which synthesize jazz, hip-hop, neoclassical, and electronic—explore multiple aspects of breath: its inherent meter, vital function, and what happens when it’s stifled.
Burial Announces New Antidawn EP

Burial will release a new 5-track EP in next month. The Antidawn EP is out January 6 via Hyperdub on digital platforms, with a CD and vinyl release following on January 28. Today’s announcement comes with two images—the below EP artwork and a rare new Burial photo above. Find the tracklist below. Here’s how Hyperdub described the EP:
EMA Covers Modest Mouse’s “Trailer Trash”: Listen

Mark and Wendy Lynch Redfern have announced a new album to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their magazine Under the Radar: The new Covers of Covers compilation is out March 4 (via American Laundromat). The album features artists covering songs by musicians who’ve been on the cover of Under the Radar. The first two offerings are EMA’s take on Modest Mouse’s “Trailer Trash,” and Grandaddy’s cover of Metric’s “Blindness.” Hear the songs below.
Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine, Vol. 2

During the last 10 years of his life, John Prine underwent a profound reappraisal in Nashville. In 2010, when the first installment of Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows was released, he was a niche influence, beloved by many but still considered something of a cult figure. In 2021, however, he’s the granddaddy of left-of-center country music: a benevolently eccentric artist who deftly blended pathos and humor, as well as a businessman who founded and steered Oh Boy Records, one of the longest-running artist-owned indie labels in Nashville. He located a different kind of success and then scribbled out a roadmap on an Arnold’s napkin for subsequent artists who’d been edged out of the mainstream. Especially with his swan song, 2018’s The Tree of Forgiveness, Nashville finally hailed his artistry, his business acumen, and his determined longevity.
Fireboy DML Taps Ed Sheeran for New “Peru” Remix: Listen

Fireboy DML has shared a new version of his song “Peru,” now featuring Ed Sheeran. The Nigerian singer-songwriter released the original version of the hit single back in July. Check out their collaboration below. “It has been a dream knowing Ed Sheeran is a fan of my sound...
Cahoots (50th Anniversary Edition)

The Band knew they’d made a dud. Richard Manuel was in the throes of addiction and had stopped writing altogether. Robbie Robertson—who, by 1971, was tasked with churning out all of the Band’s material—found himself battling an intense bout of writer’s block, which sapped his passion for the project. So the Band didn’t have any completed songs to take into the studio with them, which was fine because the studio itself was barely finished. Their manager, Albert Grossman, had built Bearsville Recording Studio in Woodstock, New York, with the idea that his clients could use it as a clubhouse—most of them lived less than 10 minutes away. They would have a place to experiment, as they planned to do on their fourth album. “We are not traditional studio musicians where we go to a studio for a particular sound,” Robertson comments in the liner notes to this 50th-anniversary reissue. “This studio had no sound. We were trying to find its sound.”
Animal Collective Share Video for New Song “Walker”: Watch

Animal Collective have shared a new single from their upcoming album Time Skiffs. It’s called “Walker” and it comes with a music video directed by Avey Tare and his sister Abby Portner. In the clip, all four band members are dressed in cloaks and can be seen performing the track atop a collage background while people in colorful bodysuits crawl around them. Check it out below.
The Independent

Best alternative Christmas songs, from Bob Dylan to The Kinks

So, you’ve spent all your money on gifts, been kicked out of your bed due to visiting relatives and have already heard “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day” around 94 times.Love them or hate them, Christmas songs are a big part of the festive period – and so they should bel hearing these tunes while unwrapping gifts or peeling parsnips the night before must fill with you with some yuletide cheer (and, let's be honest: “Fairytale of New York” will always be a classic).But it’s time to spread your Christmas music wings. Fortunately for you, we’ve compiled the...
Mitski, Girlpool, Wet Leg, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Turnstile Make Their TV Debut on Seth Meyers: Watch

Baltimore hardcore band Turnstile made their TV debut last night (December 15) as the musical guests on Late Night With Seth Meyers. They delivered a performance of “Mystery” and “T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection)” from their album Glow On and made good on their tongue-in-cheek lyric “You really gotta see it live to get it” in the process. Check it out below.
