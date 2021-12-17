ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Petersburg city leaders exploring idea of rent control

By Melissa Marino
 6 days ago

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — As rent climbs across the bay area , city leaders in St. Petersburg are looking into the idea of rent control.

According to a report by Apartment List, St. Pete rent has increased 0.3% over the past month and ios up by 31.7% over the last year.

Home and furniture prices rising, wages not keeping up

On Thursday St. Petersburg City Council voted 6-1 to look into freezing rent increases for the next year. To do that, the city would need to declare a housing state of emergency.

“We’re in a housing emergency. We need help. We need emergency measures,” said Karla Correa, Organizer of the St. Pete Tenants Union, who is demanding city leaders take action.

“It’s very difficult for people to find homes,” Correa added. “If landlords can charge whatever they want, they’re going to charge whatever they want. If there’s nothing stopping them from raising the rent why would you not raise the rent.”

City council member Robert Blackmon was the only member at the meeting to vote no. He believes rent control would have unintended consequences.

Affordable housing concerns grow in Sarasota County as more residents get priced out of their homes

“What that will do is that will spike the price of rentals because that will be less supply with an ever-growing demand. So it will actually have the opposite effect of what those who are pushing for want it to have,” said Blackmon, who supports city-backed mortgage programs instead.

“Supplies are really strained right now. That’s why we need to move towards a homeownership system in the city of Saint Pete where we can truly make meaningful change on if we put people on the path to homeownership.”

Correa said renters are being priced out of their homes, and worries the problem will only get worse.

“People’s rent goes up, but their wage isn’t going up,” she said. “We need something done.”

As of now, city council members and incoming Mayor Ken Welch need to look at the issue.

Comments / 4

Margerite Quinlan
6d ago

Way too late this all started in the summer of 2017 and it grew like an aggressive cancer. Kriseman hated poor people he tried anything in his power to squeeze these people he loathed out of this city out of his sight. He allowed the privelaged brunch eating gluten free whining snots from all over the country infiltrate this once carefree historic beautiful live and let live community be destroyed with high dollar high rise monstrosities and a once enjoyable trip downtown become aggravating.Too little too late but I'm sure that hardworking mom and dad living in a car with their 3 children will applaud the half assed effort I surmise all these political heroes must have just woken up because this is now almost to the point of no return.

Reply(1)
4
O'Dell
5d ago

I really think this is a waste of time, me commenting here Because I really don't think the proper people read these comments. first the city of st. pete thinks it's New York city or L.A. it's not. yes a lot of people from that area now lives here. but things need to change umpteen million dollars into downtown and the pier but no review only higher cost of living. don't build out we now need to build up. new skyrises ( most likely spelled it wrong but you know what I mean). property taxes going up but no real help nothing to show. Pinellas County is over populated for its resources but who cares let's just pump another 3 million gallons of waste into the bay 3 years from now we can show case things that were build instead of our beaches because they will be to polluted. but hey we will work on the carbine foot print. who cares about the carbine footprint if everything else is over polluted. but hey we don't use gas or coal anymore and we have equity in the city .

Reply
4
 

