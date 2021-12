December series offers exposure to twice any positive price returns of SPY up to a predetermined cap. First Trust Advisors L.P. a leading exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) provider and asset manager, announced that it launched the December Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Series of Target Outcome ETFs: the FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF–December . The fund is the latest addition to First Trust’s suite of Target Outcome ETFs with Buffer Strategies, which has over $3.6 billion in total net assets as of 11/30/21 and is among the fastest growing in the outcome oriented ETFs space.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO