Van Buren-Cass Health Officer Pleads With Community To Resume COVID Precautions

An effort is underway to build four monuments to historical figures, including civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., in Benton Harbor and St. Joseph. The Unified Civic Monuments Project is raising a total of $850,000 to install a monument to honor a historic figure specific to that city. Each city will also get a monument to Martin Luther King, Jr. The Frederick S. Upton Foundation announced this week it’s awarded the Unified Civic Monuments Project a grant of $40,000. The project is currently selecting an artist, and an announcement on who is picked will be made January 18. The Unified Civic Monuments Project is being led by the founders of the African American History and Literature Gallery, with the support of Krasl Art Center, Lake Michigan College, the Berrien Community Foundation, the BH-SJ Arts & Culture Social Justice Group, and the cities of Benton Harbor and St. Joseph.

BENTON HARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO