ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Buren County, MI

Van Buren-Cass Health Officer Pleads With Community To Resume COVID Precautions

wirx.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith COVID-19 raging, Van Buren Cass District Health Department Health Officer Danielle Persky is making an appeal to the community not to give up. In a letter she released Friday, Persky writes, “During the summertime, I watched as my team and I started to heal. Morale was coming back, stress levels...

www.wirx.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

St. Louis area residents urged to avoid travel over COVID spread

CLAYTON, Mo. — St. Louis area health officials have urged the public to avoid travel and gatherings amid a new spike in COVID-19 infections. “The community is not as safe as it was a month ago, and you should consider that as you plan your activities,” the St. Louis County health department said Thursday in a news release that encouraged vaccinations, booster shots, and masking.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ktvo.com

6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Van Buren County on Thursday

KEOSAUQUA, Iowa — Van Buren County Public Health is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 in the county. Public health officials reported the following totals on Thursday morning:. County total count - 1,043. New positive cases - 6 Total active positive cases - 118. Total recovered cases - 902.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Van Buren County, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Health
County
Van Buren County, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
Van Buren County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Van Buren County, MI
Coronavirus
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
CBS Denver

‘Extremely Concerned’: Mountain County Health Leaders Warn Of Extreme COVID Surge

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– In the middle of December, Summit and Clear Creek counties case rates for COVID-19 weren’t where health leaders would have liked, but were at least trending downward, if ever so slightly. Not anymore. (credit: CBS) “That is literally changing as we speak,” Timothy Ryan, Director of public health for Clear Creek County explained. “Omicron is alive and well and the numbers are going through the roof, both in Summit and Eagle counties.” Ryan says even if the variant of the virus has not been officially identified, the spiking case rates have the signature of the faster spreading virus....
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
brproud.com

Ochsner Health urges COVID-19 precautions days ahead of Christmas

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Tis the season for joy, family, and COVID-19 precautions. “We do know that Omicron is circulating in our community,” said Dr. Katherine Baumgarten, Medical Director of Infection Control and Prevention at Ochsner Health. Thousands of people in Louisiana are ending the year testing...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WISH-TV

Indiana hospital overrun with COVID patients, hospitalizations tripled since Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The state is once again seeing a sharp increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. The majority of beds are taken up by the unvaccinated. The surge comes at an already rough time. People not immunized are magnets for the lethal and highly contagious delta infection. Omicron is surging; the mutation now makes up 73% of all new U.S. infections, a number health authorities say is expected to increase.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Hospitals#Covid#Health Department#Wsjm News#Omicron
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Tennessee health leaders note speed of omicron spread

Tennessee's key health leader announced Wednesday that the new variant of COVID-19 now accounted for more than 80% cases in the state. The omicron variant — which was just detected in the state three weeks ago — has now become the primary variant in those who contracted COVID-19, according to the Tennessee Department of Health commissioner Lisa Piercey.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wirx.com

Upton Foundation Donates $40,000 To Monument Effort In Benton Harbor, St. Joseph

An effort is underway to build four monuments to historical figures, including civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., in Benton Harbor and St. Joseph. The Unified Civic Monuments Project is raising a total of $850,000 to install a monument to honor a historic figure specific to that city. Each city will also get a monument to Martin Luther King, Jr. The Frederick S. Upton Foundation announced this week it’s awarded the Unified Civic Monuments Project a grant of $40,000. The project is currently selecting an artist, and an announcement on who is picked will be made January 18. The Unified Civic Monuments Project is being led by the founders of the African American History and Literature Gallery, with the support of Krasl Art Center, Lake Michigan College, the Berrien Community Foundation, the BH-SJ Arts & Culture Social Justice Group, and the cities of Benton Harbor and St. Joseph.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
wtvy.com

Community Mental Health Assessment Officers of Geneva County takes oath

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama legislators now give counties authority to appoint mental health officers, and Geneva County is taking part. On Monday, the sheriff’s office swore in seven community mental health assessment officers. Altogether, there are eight. These officers went through an intense, week long training class at...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy