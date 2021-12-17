County considers alternates for new sheriff's office

Bill Graham / The Meridian Star The new Lauderdale County sheriff's office will be located near the planned county complex at the site of the former Village Fair Mall.

Lauderdale County supervisors looked to add safety features to the new sheriff’s department after learning site preparation work for the project had come in under budget.

In a meeting Thursday, Jim Smith, construction administrator with LPK Architects, asked the board to approve adding a concrete block wall and fencing for the secure sheriff’s department parking, which would separate the area from public parking and provide additional security for deputies.

Smith also requested additional safety features to the lobby area, including Kevlar wall panels, security door and bulletproof glass.

“In today’s time, I think it’s a good thing to put in there since we’ve got the money to do it,” he said.

The safety features, Smith said, were initially removed from the design of the new sheriff’s office to make sure the project didn’t exceed the county’s budget.

However, he said site preparation work came in about $36,000, negotiating the contract for the pilings saved about $48,000 and changes to the government building plan have also freed up some money.

Those savings, he said, could be reallocated to pay for the wall and security features in the lobby.

“As you know, when we bid the sheriff’s office, we had to deduct alternates that we thought we’d need to get this project in the budget,” he said. “But since we bid the project, we understand that we have some additional money that we think we need to go back and put some security items back into this building.”

Additionally, Smith said, as contractors worked to tear off the old roof of the sheriff’s building, they came across a lot of rotted material that needed to be replaced. Initially, he said it appeared the work could be done within the contract’s contingency budget, but that was not the case.

“We probably had to replace over 2,000 square feet of decking,” he said. “We thought we would have enough contingency in J&J’s contract, but it came up more than that, and I couldn’t stop it. We had to keep going or we’d never get that thing waterproof.”

With the security improvements and the extra funds for the roof replacement, Smith said it was important to keep in mind no additional funds were being spent. The Board of Supervisors set a budget of $50 million for the government complex project, and no additional funds are being spent.

“One big important thing to remember is we’re not asking for a change order that would increase the $50 million budget,” he said. “This change order would only reallocate that we’ve got in here to other parts of the project.”

Supervisor Jonathan Wells echoed Smith that the changes were reallocating savings and were not increase to the overall cost of the project.

“I don’t want it to get lost that this is not a price increase,” he said. “We’ve had some deductions, and we’re not adding to the budget.”

Smith said work on the new sheriff’s department continues to be on schedule and within budget, and he would work to make sure it stays that way. The roof is on, and about 75 percent of the electrical and mechanical work is done inside, he said.

“As far as the project itself, it is on schedule, and we plan to keep it on schedule,” he said.

Contracts for the government complex building, which supervisors approved Dec. 6, were sent out for signatures from the contractors, Smith said. Work on that building is expected to begin soon after the first of the year.