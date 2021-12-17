ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twas the Night Before ______!

By Nickelodeon Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKids of all ages can try their hand at...

Mesquite Local News

Cassinelli: The night before a Comstock Christmas

Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the mines,. The men heard the whistles that signaled the time. From the bowels of the earth, they were pulled to the top,. Up out of the shaft, then they came to a stop. From the Chollar and Yellowjacket they came,. From...
SOCIETY
CBS Baltimore

WATCH: Brightview Senior Living Residents Read ‘The Night Before Christmas’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Brightview Senior Living, an assisted senior living facility in Baltimore, put together what might be one of the most heartwarming videos you could find this season. The residents wore festive clothing reading the classic story in front of a Christmas tree. Even Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus made an appearance. So, grab a hot cocoa and get cozy, and let these local seniors whisk you away with their storytelling skills.
BALTIMORE, MD
Troy Record

‘Night before Christmas’ first published in Troy

Editor’s Note: Clement Clarke Moore (1779 – 1863) wrote the poem ” Twas the night before Christmas” in 1822. It is believed that a family friend sent a copy of the poem to the Troy Sentinel, now The Record, which published the poem in 1823. Over the years, it has become tradition for many families to read the poem on Christmas Eve. We at The Record are proud to be part of this tradition and hope that you share this popular poem with your families again this year. Merry Christmas, happy holidays and may all of you have a happy and healthy 2022.
TROY, NY
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
vegasonlyentertainment.com

‘Tis the Night Before’ Holiday Breakfast Casserole

Save yourself some time and trouble this holiday season. Rather than get up and cook a ham, bacon or sausage and potato breakfast for Santa and his helper, prep this casserole the night before and pop it in the oven Christmas morn. Then you can simply chill all morning along with the Christmas mimosas! I prefer to use hash browns O’Brien or Tater Tots instead of croutons.
RECIPES
Outsider.com

Neighbor Accidentally Spells Naughty Message in Christmas Lights Mishap

Decorating for Christmas is one of the best parts of the holiday season. There’s something about hanging all those lights, putting up a tree, and breaking out the special knickknacks that just feels nice. Some people take their decorating to extremes while others go for a more low-key approach. However, one Oregon resident’s Christmas lights, while not extreme, might land him on the naughty list this year.
EUGENE, OR
News 12

Gathering with family this Christmas? Here’s how to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continue to swell just two days before Christmas. Many are concerned about bringing sickness home for the holidays. “I’m very excited families will be celebrating together. It’s important for not only children but for adults and elderly,” says Dr. Sharon Nachman, of the Stony Brook University Infectious Disease Department.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Channel 6000

🎧 Your Weather Week: ‘Twas the week before Christmas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) While Wednesday’s snowfall didn’t quite live up to expectations here in the Willamette Valley, it is falling and getting deeper at higher elevations. KOIN 6 Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames are here to explain if we will see those snow levels drop over the weekend, how long the cold rain is going to stick around at lower elevations, and if it is too early to know if we will have a white Christmas.
PORTLAND, OR
sttimothylutheran.com

“Isaiah twas foretold it”

Tuesday (December 14, 2021) From morning until evening [Paul] explained the matter to them, testifying to the kingdom of God and trying to convince them about Jesus both from the law of Moses and from the prophets. (Acts 28:23b) We tend to think that the Christmas story begins with the...
RELIGION
yoursun.com

The Saturday Night Before Christmas Eve Boat Parade

Boats decorated in the “Make A Joyful Noise” theme paraded through the canals of Punta Gorda Isles for “The Saturday Night Before Christmas Eve Boat Parade.”. The parade, a tradition since 2001, began when founder Tom Little, invited 16 PGI boat owners to participate in the original parade.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Tacoma News Tribune

‘Twas the week before Christmas and gardening gifts are quite easy

The Christmas garden poem below was written for this column more than 30 years ago. It is still the most requested encore of any column I have written and as a gift to my readers I grant copyright permission for it to be downloaded and used from my website at www.binettigarden.com.
GARDENING
FOX40

Where’s Santa Claus? Check his live location with NORAD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — We’re tracking Santa Claus on Christmas Eve as he flies around the world to deliver presents, while following COVID safety precautions! If you look closely, Santa’s flying with a face covering. By 11 a.m. PST on Friday, he had already dropped off over 2.6 million presents. How does NORAD track Santa? […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

