ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Outlook On The Big Data And Business Analytics Global Market To 2027 - By Component, Analytics Tool, Deployment Type, Application, Industry Vertical And Region

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Big Data and Business Analytics Market By Component, By Analytics Tool, By Deployment Type, By Application, By Industry Vertical, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Big Data and Business Analytics Market size is expected to reach $448 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 13% CAGR during the forecast period. Big Data analytics is a way through which enterprises can evaluate a huge amount of data for extracting useful information that is expected to improve their decision-making capability. Additionally, big data and business analytics solutions is expected to enable companies to discover various market trends, hidden patterns, customer preferences, and numerous hidden facts from the data.

Moreover, companies are highly adopting big data analytics to increase their profit, enhance analytics skills, and support risk management capability. In addition, big data analytics assists companies in better understanding the data and providing important information to the concerned people.

In the current scenario, companies are working in a highly vibrant business landscape, and hence witness dynamic changes in the demands of customers. Several companies not only intend to do in-depth analysis regarding the present information about products, customers, services, and business processes, but also willing to generate more insights from the historical data of their earlier performances and better understand previous trends and patterns. Therefore, there is an increase in the adoption of business analytics market software & solutions among numerous industries for evaluating these trends and creating more business opportunities along with framing different strategies based on new insights.

Moreover, demand for analytics solutions and software is directly proportional to the growing trend of big data among enterprises. Business analytics is becoming a crucial part of various business processes as it helps companies to sustain in the competitive market by better understanding the previous trends and consumer buying patterns. By using big data and business analytics, companies can generate new insights and also improve their decision-making process. Moreover, companies can also get the knowledge related to their past, and present patterns and thus, frame various marketing strategies based on these datasets. Through big data and business analytics, organizations can boost their efficiency and productivity.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the big data and business analytics market has recorded a sudden downfall in the initial phase of the pandemic. The imposition of several restrictions around the world like travel ban, complete or partial lockdown has forced the population to stay locked inside their houses.

There are numerous companies around the world that have adopted work-from-home culture for their employees, hence boosting the demand for cloud-based big data analytics to organize crucial data of the companies. This is expected to further accelerate the demand for big data and business analytics solutions in the forecast period. There has been an increase in the deployment of advanced analytics solutions in businesses to ensure business continuity and process optimization. Due to this, the growth of the big data and business analytics market is expected to surge in the coming years.

Market Growth Factors: Deployment of improved technologies

The big data and business analytics market is driven by the deployment of automation technologies and the Internet of Things (IoT) by various companies across different business verticals. IoT deals with physical objects or things that are implanted with electronics, network connectivity, software, and sensors, enabling these gadgets to collect and exchange data. Big data and business analytics with the incorporation of IoT help industries in predictive or preventive failure analysis, thus substantially leading to the growth of the market.

Growing requirement for generating more business insights

The cutthroat competition among the companies is motivating them to implement big data and business analytics solutions to support their expansion. In addition, a rise in requirement to generate more insights for business planning is estimated to open new growth prospects for the market, as big data analytics software helps companies to evaluate the factors, which are impacting the results and offers the power of decision optimization.

Market Restraining Factor: Hight cost of big data and business analytics solutions

The cost of big data analytics differs according to the features and applications required for the business. Additionally, these tools are difficult to use and sometimes need training, which is expected to increase the overall cost of operations that affect the deployment rate of these solutions. Depending upon the amount of generated data volume by the companies, the cost of big data and business analytics solutions may fluctuate.

Component Outlook

Based on Component, the market is segmented into Services, Software and Hardware. The services segment dominated the big data and business analytics market with the highest market share in 2020 and is estimated to continue this trend over the forecast period. Factor like high adoption of big data and business analytics services among various end-users that offer efficient functioning is responsible for the growth of this segment.

Analytics Tool Outlook

Based on Analytics Tool, the market is segmented into Dashboard & Data Visualization, Self-Service Tools, Data Mining & Warehousing, Reporting, and Others. The reporting tools segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to the rising complexity and amount of financial data, restricted capabilities of prevailing spreadsheet solutions and increase in the cost of compliance are among the key aspects propelling the growth of this segment.

Deployment Type Outlook

Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. The cloud segment is expected to showcase the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions and services across numerous industries.

Application Outlook

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Customer Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Risk & Credit Analytics, Workforce Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, and Others. The Customer Analytics market dominated the Global Big Data and Business Analytics Market by Application 2020. The Marketing Analytics market is showcasing a CAGR of 14.6% during (2021 - 2027). The Risk & Credit Analytics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

Industry Vertical Outlook

Based on Industry Vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense, Transportation, Manufacturing, and Others. Advanced analytics techniques are used in the financial and banking sector to improve processes followed by banks, manage risks, and reduce scams. To protect customers from churn, the telecom sector is using analytics techniques, which will minimize the churn by specific marketing programs for particular customers. Further. these analytics are also used in the healthcare industry to detect & manage scams and enhance clinical performance. In addition, analytics is very useful in retail companies to understand the buyer's behavior and accordingly specialize their planning and establish a better market position.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific is estimated to display a considerable growth rate over the forecast period because of the factors like the growing number of people utilizing tablets & smartphones across various nations like China, and India.

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation and Amazon Web Services, Inc. are the forerunners in the Big Data and Business Analytics Market. Companies such as Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE are some of the key innovators in the market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Tibco Software Inc., and Teradata Corporation.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global3.1 Cardinal Matrix3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers3.3 Top Winning Strategies3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2017, Jun - 2021, Jun) Leading Players Chapter 4. Global Big Data and Business Analytics Market by Component4.1 Global Big Data and Business Analytics Services Market by Region4.2 Global Big Data and Business Analytics Software Market by Region4.3 Global Big Data and Business Analytics Hardware Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Big Data and Business Analytics Market by Industry Vertical5.1 Global BFSI Big Data and Business Analytics Market by Region5.2 Global IT & Telecom Big Data and Business Analytics Market by Region5.3 Global Healthcare Big Data and Business Analytics Market by Region5.4 Global Retail & eCommerce Big Data and Business Analytics Market by Region5.5 Global Government & Defense Big Data and Business Analytics Market by Region5.6 Global Transportation Big Data and Business Analytics Market by Region5.7 Global Manufacturing Big Data and Business Analytics Market by Region5.8 Global Other Industry Vertical Big Data and Business Analytics Market by Region Chapter 6. Global Big Data and Business Analytics Market by Analytics Tool6.1 Global Big Data and Business Analytics Dashboard & Data Visualization Market by Region6.2 Global Big Data and Business Analytics Self-Service Tools Market by Region6.3 Global Big Data and Business Analytics Data Mining & Warehousing Market by Region6.4 Global Big Data and Business Analytics Reporting Market by Region6.5 Global Big Data and Business Analytics Others Market by Region Chapter 7. Global Big Data and Business Analytics Market by Deployment Type7.1 Global On-premise Big Data and Business Analytics Market by Region7.2 Global Cloud Big Data and Business Analytics Market by Region Chapter 8. Global Big Data and Business Analytics Market by Application8.1 Global Customer Analytics Big Data and Business Analytics Market by Region8.2 Global Marketing Analytics Big Data and Business Analytics Market by Region8.3 Global Risk & Credit Analytics Big Data and Business Analytics Market by Region8.4 Global Workforce Analytics Big Data and Business Analytics Market by Region8.5 Global Supply Chain Analytics Big Data and Business Analytics Market by Region8.6 Global Others Big Data and Business Analytics Market by Region Chapter 9. Global Big Data and Business Analytics Market by Region Chapter 10. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bhkq0b

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-big-data-and-business-analytics-global-market-to-2027---by-component-analytics-tool-deployment-type-application-industry-vertical-and-region-301447434.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Worldwide Cannabis Testing Markets, 2028 | Profiles Of Leading Players Purpl Scientific, Orange Photonics, Agilent Tech, Shimadzu Corp, And More

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cannabis Testing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product, Type, End User, and Portability and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to the study, the market is expected to reach US$ 2,960.2 million by 2028...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Development Of Various Fiber-Optic Chemical Sensors For Analytical Applications Is Supporting Revenue Growth Of Chemical Sensors Market: Reports And Data

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reports and Data has published its latest report titled " Chemical Sensors Market By Product Type (Optical, Electrochemical, Catalytic Bead), By Application (Medical, Industrial, Environment Monitoring, Defense and Homeland Security), and By Region, Forecast to 2028." According to the latest report, the global...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Worldwide Curcumin Market Analysis 2020-2028: Rising Awareness Among Consumers, Particularly In Developed Countries, Is Likely To Further Fuel Demand

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Curcumin Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Pharmaceutical, Food, Cosmetics), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, CSA, MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global curcumin market size is expected to reach USD...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Analysis Of The Global Hydroxychloroquine Market 2021 Including COVID-19 Impacts

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydroxychloroquine Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications and Growth to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Hydroxychloroquine Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications and Growth to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Data Analytics#Data Mining#Application#Industry Vertical#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr
TheStreet

Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market To Cross $5.2 Billion By 2026 - Dominated By Meggitt Sensing Systems, Rockwell Automation, GE Bently Nevada, Emerson Electric, And SKF

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Machine Condition Monitoring Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market was valued at USD 3,092.2 million in 2020, and it is projected to be worth USD 5,246.8 million...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
eWeek

Best Data Analytics Tools of 2022

Data analytics tools and software deliver deep insights into wide-ranging business events. Used effectively, they can fuel faster and better decision-making. This offers significant competitive advantage and boosts digital transformation. Clearly, data mining using data analytics software is at the center of business success; and of course, using optimal data...
SOFTWARE
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Semi-automatic Hemostasis Analyzer Market Top Key players, Regions, Type and Application Outlook upto 2021 to 2031 | Alere, Helena Laboratories, Roche

Market research on most trending report Global “Semi-automatic Hemostasis Analyzer” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Semi-automatic Hemostasis Analyzer market state of affairs. The Semi-automatic Hemostasis Analyzer marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Semi-automatic Hemostasis Analyzer report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Semi-automatic Hemostasis Analyzer Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

U.S. Demand for Analytics Intensifies as Enterprises Democratize Access to Data, Tools

ISG Provider Lens™ reports show companies using data analytics services and platforms in holistic strategies to help all employees gain insights for business results. U.S. enterprises are investing more in data analytics services and platforms, as employees at all levels gain more appreciation for the value of data, according to two new reports published by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Franklin Wireless Advances Recurring Revenue Initiatives

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Wireless Corp. (FKWL) , a market leader in broadband data communications, today provided a business update on the progress related to innovative mobile solutions that are driving an increase in recurring revenue. OC Kim, president of Franklin Wireless, commented, "We have...
CELL PHONES
AdWeek

Jatinder Singh to Join Accenture Interactive as Global Head of Data and Analytics

Accenture Interactive has hired former DDB data chief Jatinder Singh as its global head of data and analytics. Working alongside Accenture Interactive CEO and creative chairman David Droga and chief strategy officer Baiju Shah, Singh will lead Accenture Interactive’s data intelligence practice globally. Accenture Interactive will announce his start date soon.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Eat Well Investment Group Inc. Closes $5.1 Million Oversubscribed Marketed Private Placement

Eat Well Investment Group Inc. ( CSE: EWG) ( US:EWGFF) ( FSE: 6BC0) (" Eat Well" or the " Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the best-efforts brokered private placement previously announced on November 25, 2021 for gross proceeds to the Company of $4,839,800.50. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 8,799,637 Special Warrants (" Special Warrants") of the Company at a price of $0.55 per Special Warrant (the " Offering Price"). Research Capital Corporation (the " Lead Agent") acted as the lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents, including Beacon Securities Limited and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (collectively, the " Agents"), in connection with the Offering. Concurrently with the Offering, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement of Special Warrants to U.S.-based investors for gross proceeds of $260,199.50. The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the Offering and the non-brokered private placement are approximately $5,100,000.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Redeemable Warrants Commencing December 27, 2021

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") today announced that, commencing December 27, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 30,000,000 units, including 2,500,000 units issued as a result of the underwriter's exercise of its over-allotment option, may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants included in the units. Those units not separated will continue to trade on The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbol "RRAC.U," and the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants that are separated will trade on NYSE under the symbols "RRAC" and "RRAC WS," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Triterras Provides Update On Nasdaq Listing

SINGAPORE, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triterras Inc. (NasdaqGM: TRIT, TRITW) ("Triterras" or the "Company") , a leading fintech company focused on trade and trade finance, is providing an update on Nasdaq's December 10, 2021 determination to delist the Company for failure to file its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021. On December 16, 2021, the Company appealed the Staff's delist determination to the Nasdaq Hearing Panel (the "Panel") pursuant to Nasdaq rules and requested a stay of the delisting determination and stay of the trading suspension set to expire on January 3, 2022. Following the appeal, on December 20, 2022, the Company provided a further submission to the Panel requesting a stay of the delisting and trading suspension pending the hearing, set for January 20, 2022. Today, the Company is reporting that the Panel granted Triterras's request to extend the automatic 15-day stay of suspension, pending the hearing scheduled for January 20, 2022 and a final determination regarding the Company's listing status.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy