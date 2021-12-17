ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Citi Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Review

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Citigroup will issue its fourth quarter results via press release at approximately 8:00 AM (ET) on Friday, January 14, 2022. At 11:00 AM (ET), results will be reviewed via live webcast and teleconference.

The press release, webcast and presentation materials will be available at www.citigroup.com/citi/investor. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.

To dial-in to the live teleconference, please call (866) 516-9582 (for U.S. and Canada callers) or (973) 409-9210 (for international callers). Conference ID: 8287872 .A telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the event until Friday, January 21, 2022 by calling (855) 859-2056 (for U.S. and Canada callers) or (404) 537-3406 (for international callers). Conference ID: 8287872.

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005038/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) - Get BankUnited, Inc. Report today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share. The dividend will be payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 14, 2022. About BankUnited,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citigroup#Consumer Banking#Linkedin#Lrb 866 Rrb
TheStreet

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Redeemable Warrants Commencing December 27, 2021

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") today announced that, commencing December 27, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 30,000,000 units, including 2,500,000 units issued as a result of the underwriter's exercise of its over-allotment option, may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants included in the units. Those units not separated will continue to trade on The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbol "RRAC.U," and the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants that are separated will trade on NYSE under the symbols "RRAC" and "RRAC WS," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Crown Castle To Present At Citi's 2022 AppsEconomy Conference

HOUSTON, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) - Get Crown Castle International Corp Report ("Crown Castle") announced today that Dan Schlanger, Crown Castle's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time at Citi's 2022 AppsEconomy Conference. Mr. Schlanger's presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and is expected to last approximately 45 minutes. The live audio webcast link and presentation for the conference will be available on Crown Castle's website at http://www.crowncastle.com, where it will also be archived for replay.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Eat Well Investment Group Inc. Closes $5.1 Million Oversubscribed Marketed Private Placement

Eat Well Investment Group Inc. ( CSE: EWG) ( US:EWGFF) ( FSE: 6BC0) (" Eat Well" or the " Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the best-efforts brokered private placement previously announced on November 25, 2021 for gross proceeds to the Company of $4,839,800.50. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 8,799,637 Special Warrants (" Special Warrants") of the Company at a price of $0.55 per Special Warrant (the " Offering Price"). Research Capital Corporation (the " Lead Agent") acted as the lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents, including Beacon Securities Limited and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (collectively, the " Agents"), in connection with the Offering. Concurrently with the Offering, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement of Special Warrants to U.S.-based investors for gross proceeds of $260,199.50. The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the Offering and the non-brokered private placement are approximately $5,100,000.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Associated Banc-Corp To Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings And Hold Conference Call On January 20, 2022

GREEN BAY, Wis., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) - Get Associated Banc-Corp Report today announced it will release fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, January 20, 2022, after market close. The Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (CT) on the same day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
TheStreet

CME Group Inc. Announces Fourth-Quarter And Year-End 2021 Earnings Release, Conference Call

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Inc. will announce earnings for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 before the markets open on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Written highlights for the quarter will be posted on the company's website at 6:00 a.m. Central Time, the same time it provides its earnings press release. The company will also hold an investor conference call that day at 7:30 a.m. Central Time, at which time company executives will take analysts' questions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Quad-Cities Times

Lee Enterprises reports strong fourth quarter results

Davenport-based Lee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEE), a leading provider of high quality, trusted, local news, information and a major digital and subscription platform in 77 markets, today reported fourth quarter and year-to-date financial results for the period ended September 26, 2021. On a GAAP basis, total operating revenue was $193.9...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

TriStruX Announces New Investment From Huron Capital

CLIFTON, N.J., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriStruX, a leading provider of telecom infrastructure services to wireless carriers, cable companies and OEMs, has been acquired by leading middle-market private equity firm, Huron Capital. Huron is excited to support TriStruX's track record of high-quality service delivery and deep focus on safety.
BUSINESS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

FedEx Stock Takes a Breather Ahead of Quarterly Earnings

The shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) are down 2% at $242.10 at last check, ahead of the company's fiscal second-quarter earnings call, due out after the close on Thursday, Dec. 16. The last time we checked on FDX, call traders were blasting the shipping giant. Below, we will further explore the equity's technical setup, as well as some of its previous post-earnings activity, to determine where it may be headed next.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dividend Stocks: Leading REIT Stock National Storage Unlocks Breakout

As REIT stocks like Public Storage (PSA) and Extra Space Storage (EXR) hit new highs, industry peer National Storage Affiliates (NSA) has unlocked a renewed breakout. In addition to hailing from a highly ranked industry group, these real estate investment trusts have also secured space among the best dividend stocks to buy and watch. …
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy