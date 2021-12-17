ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Year End Distribution

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (TSI) - Get TCW Strategic Income Fund Inc. Report today announced a year-end distribution of $0.2019 per share to holders of record on December 31, 2021 and payable January 14, 2022. The distribution represents a regular quarterly net investment income distribution of $0.0550, $0.0402 of short-term capital gain, $0.0777 of long-term capital gain, and an additional special year-end distribution of $0.0290 from net investment income.

The distribution is based on a policy that was approved by the Board of Directors in December 2013 which was to pay distributions out of the Fund's accumulated net investment income and/or other sources subject to the requirements of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and Sub-chapter M of the Internal Revenue Code. The Directors will regularly monitor conditions and circumstances relating to the distribution of dividends and make such changes as they, in consultation with the Fund's portfolio managers, deem appropriate. Distribution policy is a matter of Board discretion and may be modified or terminated at any time without prior notice.

TSI is a closed-end fund listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The Fund began operations in March 1987 and currently has net assets of approximately $280 million.

About The TCW Group

TCW is a leading global asset management firm with a broad range of products across fixed income, equities, emerging markets and alternative investments. With more than four decades of investment experience, TCW today manages approximately $266 billion in client assets. Through the MetWest Funds and TCW Funds families, TCW manages one of the largest mutual fund complexes in the U.S. TCW's clients include many of the world's largest corporate and public pension plans, financial institutions, endowments and foundations, as well as financial advisors and high net worth individuals. For more information, please visit www.tcw.com.

Various matters discussed in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected or contemplated by these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including general economic conditions, overall availability of certain types of securities for investment by the Fund, the level of volatility in the securities markets and in the share price of the Fund, and other risk factors outlined in the Fund's SEC Filings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005585/en/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

TriStruX Announces New Investment From Huron Capital

CLIFTON, N.J., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriStruX, a leading provider of telecom infrastructure services to wireless carriers, cable companies and OEMs, has been acquired by leading middle-market private equity firm, Huron Capital. Huron is excited to support TriStruX's track record of high-quality service delivery and deep focus on safety.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Ordinary Shares And Warrants, Commencing December 31, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE: ACDI.U) (the "Company") today announced that, commencing December 31, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company's Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
TheStreet

New Mountain Finance Corporation Extends Stock Repurchase Program

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) - Get New Mountain Finance Corporation Report ("NMFC" or "the Company") today announced that its board of directors has authorized an extension of a program for the purpose of repurchasing up to $50 million worth of its common stock, to be implemented at the discretion of NMFC's management team (the "Repurchase Program"). Under the Repurchase Program, NMFC may, but is not obligated to, repurchase its outstanding common stock in the open market from time to time provided that NMFC complies with the prohibitions under its Code of Ethics and the guidelines specified in Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including certain price, market volume and timing constraints. Unless further extended by NMFC's board of directors, the Company expects the Repurchase Program to be in place until the earlier of December 31, 2022 or until $50 million worth of NMFC's outstanding shares of common stock have been repurchased. To date, approximately $2.9 million worth of repurchases have been made by the Company under the Repurchase Program.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Eat Well Investment Group Inc. Closes $5.1 Million Oversubscribed Marketed Private Placement

Eat Well Investment Group Inc. ( CSE: EWG) ( US:EWGFF) ( FSE: 6BC0) (" Eat Well" or the " Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the best-efforts brokered private placement previously announced on November 25, 2021 for gross proceeds to the Company of $4,839,800.50. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 8,799,637 Special Warrants (" Special Warrants") of the Company at a price of $0.55 per Special Warrant (the " Offering Price"). Research Capital Corporation (the " Lead Agent") acted as the lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents, including Beacon Securities Limited and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (collectively, the " Agents"), in connection with the Offering. Concurrently with the Offering, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement of Special Warrants to U.S.-based investors for gross proceeds of $260,199.50. The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the Offering and the non-brokered private placement are approximately $5,100,000.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing Of $75 Million Initial Public Offering

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp., a newly organized blank-check special purpose acquisition company formed as a Delaware corporation, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share of common stock and three-fourths of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at $11.50 per share.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ION Receives Continued Listing Standards Notice From The New York Stock Exchange

HOUSTON, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) - Get ION Geophysical Corporation Report today announced that written notice was received from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards set forth in Section 802.01B of the NYSE Listed Company Manual. ION is considered below criteria established by the NYSE for continued listing because its average market capitalization has been less than $50 million over a consecutive 30 trading-day period, and at the same time its last reported stockholders' equity was below $50 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Income Fund#Mutual Fund#Financial Advisors#Distributions#Closed End Fund#The Board Of Directors#Board#Tsi#The Metwest Funds#Tcw Funds#Www Tcw Com
TheStreet

Ares Management Corporation Announces Agreement To Acquire AMP's PrivateMarketsCo Infrastructure Debt Platform

Ares Management Corporation ("Ares") (ARES) - Get Ares Management Corporation Report, a leading global alternative investment manager, announced today that its subsidiary, Ares Holdings L.P., has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire AMP's PrivateMarketsCo Infrastructure Debt platform ("Infrastructure Debt"), one of the largest infrastructure debt investment platforms globally with approximately US$8 billion in assets under management, as of September 30, 2021. The transaction consideration is A$428 million (US$308 million) and will be funded using cash on hand and Ares' US$1.1 billion revolving credit facility.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Triterras Provides Update On Nasdaq Listing

SINGAPORE, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triterras Inc. (NasdaqGM: TRIT, TRITW) ("Triterras" or the "Company") , a leading fintech company focused on trade and trade finance, is providing an update on Nasdaq's December 10, 2021 determination to delist the Company for failure to file its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021. On December 16, 2021, the Company appealed the Staff's delist determination to the Nasdaq Hearing Panel (the "Panel") pursuant to Nasdaq rules and requested a stay of the delisting determination and stay of the trading suspension set to expire on January 3, 2022. Following the appeal, on December 20, 2022, the Company provided a further submission to the Panel requesting a stay of the delisting and trading suspension pending the hearing, set for January 20, 2022. Today, the Company is reporting that the Panel granted Triterras's request to extend the automatic 15-day stay of suspension, pending the hearing scheduled for January 20, 2022 and a final determination regarding the Company's listing status.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

BiondVax Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering Of American Depositary Shares

JERUSALEM, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses, today announced that it intends to offer its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") in an underwritten public offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. Stockholders Approve Business Combination With CompoSecure

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (DBDR) ("Roman DBDR"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its stockholders have approved all proposals related to the previously announced proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with CompoSecure Holdings, L.L.C. ("CompoSecure") a leading provider of premium financial payment cards and emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions, at a special meeting of Roman DBDR stockholders held today, December 23, 2021. A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TRANSITION

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. ("Lazydays" or the "Company") (NasdaqCM: LAZY) today announced that William P. Murnane is stepping down as Chairman and CEO. Robert DeVincenzi, currently lead independent director of the Lazydays Board, will assume the role of Interim CEO on January 1, 2022. Christopher Shackelton, a current director on the Board, has been named the new Chairman of the Board effective December 23, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund, Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. And Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. Announce Closing Of Merger

The Boards of Trustees / Directors of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE American: VFL) (the "Acquiring Fund"), Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE American: VCF) (the "Colorado Muni Fund") and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE American: VMM) (the "Minnesota Muni Fund") today announced that the anticipated closing date of the acquisition of the Colorado Muni Fund and the Minnesota Muni Fund by the Acquiring Fund (the "Transaction"), is February 11, 2022, at approximately 5:00 p.m. Eastern daylight savings time. The transaction is expected to be tax-free and is pursuant to an Agreement and Plan of Acquisition (the "Plan of Acquisition") approved by shareholders at the Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") held on October 11, 2021, adjourned to November 9, 2021.
ECONOMY
Brookings Institution

Revenue and distributional effects of untaxed business income

A major finding of our forthcoming work is that more than half of the income generated by closely held businesses (that is, businesses other than corporations) is untaxed. This discrepancy between earned and taxed income is due to some combination of tax rules, taxpayer avoidance strategies, and outright evasion of liabilities. A pure income tax would subject all forms of income to taxation. That conceptual ideal, of course, does not apply to the United States revenue system. Nonetheless, it would be useful to understand better why so much business income is untaxed and what the revenue and distributional effects of taxing that income would be.
INCOME TAX
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Blackstone Credit Closed-End Funds Declare Special Distributions

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackstone Liquid Credit Strategies LLC, an affiliate of Blackstone Alternative Credit Advisors LP (collectively, and together with their affiliates in the credit-focused business of Blackstone Inc., "Blackstone Credit"), announced today a special distribution for each of the three listed closed-end funds it advises, Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE: BSL), Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE: BGX), and Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE: BGB) (each a "Fund" and together the "Funds"). These special distributions are in addition to each Fund's regular monthly distributions. The special distribution for each Fund is set forth below, and the following dates apply to the special distributions declared today:
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy