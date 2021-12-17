ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvell Technology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) - Get Marvell Technology, Inc. Report, today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on January 26, 2022 to shareholders of record as of January 7, 2022.

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

Marvell® and the Marvell logo are registered trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates.

For further information, contact: Ashish Saran Vice President, Investor Relations 408-222-0777 ir@marvell.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marvell-technology-inc-declares-quarterly-dividend-payment-301447628.html

SOURCE Marvell

