The Chargers are 8-6 after dropping their last game in overtime to the Chiefs. Luckily for them, a phenomenal opportunity for a bounce-back game is on tap for this weekend against the abysmal Texans. Houston is at or near the bottom of the NFL on both sides of the ball which means that the Chargers could actually stand to play without some of their top players should the team’s COVID-19 issues continue linger longer than expected.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO