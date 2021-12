The Jonas Brothers stopped by the White House for a special TikTok-esque team-up with President Joe Biden to encourage citizens to get vaccinated. The Jonas Brothers came to the White House on Friday for a special visit as they teamed up with President Joe Biden for their hilarious take on a recent viral TikTok video where people are discussing president “Byron” and getting vaccinated. The funny video starts with Joe Jonas going “bing bong!” before Nick mouths, “Are you vaccinated?” Then, Kevin pops out of a box and says, “Yes sir!”

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO