Psychedelics Company COMPASS Pathways To Join NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

By Nina Zdinjak
Benzinga
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePsilocybin-focused mental health care company COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) revealed Friday that it has been selected for addition to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:NBI), effective as of market open on Monday, Dec. 20. “We are proud to announce our addition to the esteemed Nasdaq Biotechnology Index,” George Goldsmith, CEO...

www.benzinga.com

