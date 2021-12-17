Chad Michael Murray Shares His Idea For a One Tree Hill Reboot

Sophia Bush has a lot going on these days. She plays the title role in a new CBS medical drama, "Good Sam," which premieres onJanuary 5. She and former "One Tree Hill" co-stars Hilarie Burton-Morgan and Bethany Joy Lenz do a weekly podcast called "Drama Queens." Plus, she is working with Lenovo on a conservation initiative called Work for Humankind on Robinson Crusoe Island, off the coast of Chile. "I feel like I've been trying to convince big brands to do work like this forever, and Lenovo said, 'We're in!' And now this incredible conservation group and a local community will be supported by people who believe in purposeful travel, purposeful work," she told Cheddar.
Comments / 0