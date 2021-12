Eric Clapton is not pursuing the fine issued against a German widow who tried to sell a bootleg CD of his online. The guitarist received a backlash after it emerged that his legal team were seeking action against a woman who listed her late husband’s CD for sale online for around £8.45, not knowing it was unauthorised. An injunction was issued on Clapton’s behalf, requiring the defendant to pay both parties’ legal fees, amounting to around €3,400 (£2,880).If she continued her attempt to sell the CD, she would face a fine of €250,000 (£212,000) or six months in prison.However,...

