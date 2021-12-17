ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Keanu Reeves’ 10 Best Performances

By Jenelle Riley
Variety
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince bursting onto the scene in a pair of acclaimed indies in the 1980s, Keanu Reeves has established himself as...

variety.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

People are obsessed with this clip of Keanu Reeves losing his mind over the concept of NFTs

2021: The year of the NFT – so much so, Collins Dictionary crowned it the Word Of The Year with a jaw-dropping usage increase of 11,000 per cent. NFT’s have been circulating for some time now and everyone has something to say – including Keanu Reeves. With their new film The Matrix Resurrections, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss sat down to discuss the concept of digital scarcity, crypto and NFTs. He laughed – which kind of said it all. “Did you guys see the Matrix NFT they did for Resurrections a couple days ago?” The Verge’s Alex Heath asked. “They came out with 100,000 of them and the...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Diane Keaton
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Shakespeare
HollywoodLife

Priyanka Chopra Reveals How Keanu Reeves Comforted Her On Tough Day Filming ‘The Matrix’

Priyanka Chopra complimented her ‘Matrix: Resurrections’ co-star for his kind words to her at the end of a hard day on set. Everybody has tough days at work, and sometimes you just need some reassurance that it’s okay. Priyanka Chopra, 39, said that her co-star Keanu Reeves, 57, gave her those reassurances, while they were filming The Matrix: Resurrections during a Thursday December 16 interview on The View. The actress raved about how great it was to work with such a kind actor, what he said that made her feel better on a hard day.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Keanu Reeves Had To Learn A Totally Brand New Skill For John Wick 4's Opening Scene, And I Can’t Wait

Who says you can’t teach old (or immortal) dogs new tricks? Keanu Reeves is known for his intense action franchises, and even does a pretty substantial amount of his own stunts. After over 25 years in the action game, you’d think he’d know pretty much all there is to know, but that’s not quite accurate. The Matrix franchise star had to learn a totally new skill for John Wick 4, and I honestly can’t wait to see the results on screen in the film.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Sandra Bullock looks sensational in plunging sequin dress in first look at new movie

Sandra Bullock is set to team up with Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt for a new movie unlike anything she's ever done before - and we can't wait!. The upcoming comedy film, titled The Lost City, sees the famed actress star as a "brilliant, but reclusive author" famous for writing romance-adventure novels who finds herself thrust into a real-life epic jungle adventure. In first look images released on Wednesday, the 57-year-old actress can be seen looking absolutely sensational in a purple sequined dress that featured a plunging neckline. Check it out below...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchises
Footwear News

Keanu Reeves, Jada Pinkett-Smith & More Stars at ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Premiere

Stars were sharply dressed on the red carpet this weekend in San Francisco. The occasion? The world premiere of “The Matrix Resurrections.” Many used the premiere to tap into their mod side, emulating the futuristic styles from the sci-fi film franchise. Keanu Reeves was classically dressed in a black suit with a striped tie and brown suede loafers. Stars like Madelyn Cline, Carrie-Anne Moss and Ellen Hollman were dressed in head-to-toe black, with sleek details ranging from ombre sequins to thigh-high slits. Others, like Jada Pinkett-Smith, Priyanka Chopra and Neil Patrick Harris, went bold in vibrantly colored and metallic outfits. On the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Explains Sad Keanu Meme

Keanu Reeves tried to explain what was really going through his mind during the Sad Keanu meme. The viral picture saw The Matrix star sitting on a bench contemplating life. During an appearance with Stephen Colbert, the actor explained that he was really just trying to eat a sandwich. (Eagle-eyed Internet commenters have enjoyed this little detail so much in the past.) But, seriously, Reeves says that he just had some things on his mind, but most of his focus was on lunch. When asked about why he is so innately meme-able, the actor said, "I have no clue, sir." It would be hard to argue with such a sentiment as social media seemed to run on a mixture of his and Ben Affleck's despairing faces. Something about the natural state of The Matrix star just appeals to people from all over the world. Reeves clearly enjoys that a bit but doesn't really get all of it. You get the feeling he'd just rather be eating that sandwich. Check out what he had to say down below.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Matrix Resurrections And Marvel Issued An Ultimatum, Star Chose To Work With Keanu Reeves

From appearing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens to her time on TV shows like Game of Thrones and Iron Fist, Jessica Henwick has collected some major franchise/property cred. That list is about to get longer too, as she’s starring alongside Keanu Reeves in next month’s The Matrix Resurrections. However, in order to take part in the fourth Matrix movie, Henwick had to turn down the opportunity to audition for one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest movies, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
TV SHOWS
hypebeast.com

Keanu Reeves Confirms He Has Met With Marvel Boss Kevin Feige

Keanu Reeves has confirmed that he’s currently in talks with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige to potentially join the MCU. During an interview to promote the upcoming release of The Matrix Resurrections, the John Wick actor revealed that there are ongoing discussions with Marvel regarding his participation within the cinematic universe, potentially bringing him into yet another franchise with his co-star Carrie-Anne Moss, who has featured in the Netflix series Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist and the ensemble season The Defenders.
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

Keanu Reeves Finally Tells Us What Made Him 'Sad Keanu'

Keanu Reeves is finally telling us what made him so sad. For those of you who need a brief refresher, "Sad Keanu" is an old meme based on a 2010 paparazzi photo of the actor sitting on a park bench all by himself with a sandwich in hand. Looking glum as he stares forlornly towards the ground, the source of his sadness has always been a mystery. Now though, the man himself is explaining what feelings were really behind this face that spawned a thousand memes and, honestly, it's a little too relatable.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy