Jazz Singer Denise Thimes Returns to St. Louis Stage In February

“Let The Sun Shine In” when The 5th Dimension, Led by Original Lead Singer Florence LaRue Returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse on February 20. With more than 20 million records sold worldwide, 22 Top 40 Hits, five #1 hits and six Grammy Awards, the legendary 5th Dimension, led by original member and lead vocalist, Florence LaRue, continues to delight sold out audiences with their amazing harmonies, immaculate showmanship, and exciting energy wherever they perform. The band was recently introduced to a new generation with Questlove’s documentary, Summer of Soul. Their classic songs include: “Up, Up, and Away,” “One Less Bell to Answer,” “Last Night I Didn’t Get to Sleep At All,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” “Stoned Soul Picnic,” and the iconic “Aquarius/Let the Sun Shine In.” See The 5th Dimension at The Ridgefield Playhouse Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 8pm, part of the Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car.
