Saint Louis, MO

Jazz Singer Denise Thimes Returns to St. Louis Stage In February

By Jenna Jones
RFT (Riverfront Times)
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetro Theater Company’s latest production will bring a St. Louis jazz legend to the stage: Native St. Louisan Denise Thimes stars will star the company’s musical Last Stop on Market Street during next year's 2021-2022 season. Beginning February 6 at the Grandel Theatre (3610 Grandel Square), the...

www.riverfronttimes.com

