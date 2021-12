Reese Witherspoon’s career has seriously grown over the course of the past few decades. Witherspoon started out as a child actress in the ’90s, and has since become an Oscar winner, in-demand producer, book club enthusiast, and mom of three. But the actress’ career wasn’t always where it is today, and it actually took a major epiphany for Witherspoon to realize she was ready to reclaim control over her career. “I had a whole moment when I was about 34, where I started to realize I was letting other people be in a lot of control over my life and I...

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO