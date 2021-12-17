ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roche Gets CE Mark for Molecular SARS-CoV-2 Test With Saliva Samples

By staff reporter
360dx.com
 7 days ago

NEW YORK – Roche announced on Friday that its Cobas SARS-CoV-2 Qualitative test has received CE marking for use with saliva samples. The RT-PCR test runs on the...

www.360dx.com

Comments / 0

360dx.com

LumiraDx Gets CE Mark for Point-of-Care SARS-CoV-2, Flu Assay

NEW YORK — LumiraDx said on Thursday that it has received CE marking for its point-of-care SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B Antigen Test. The microfluidic immunofluorescence assay is designed for the simultaneous detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, and influenza B viral antigen in nasal swab specimens. It runs on the LumiraDx platform and provides results within 12 minutes.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
360dx.com

Amidst Background of COVID-19 Pandemic, Labs Make Strong Showing in 2021

NEW YORK – 2021 was another tumultuous year for clinical labs, as the industry scrambled to deal with fluctuating COVID-19 case numbers while also addressing longer-term trends like a tightening labor market and continued downward pressure on reimbursement. Compared to 2020, however, business was strong during the past year,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
360dx.com

Hologic Panther Trax for High Volume Molecular Testing

Hologic has launched Panther Trax, the latest addition to its Panther Scalable Solutions portfolio, in a numerous countries and regions. Panther Trax enables lab automation by physically linking multiple Panther instruments into a single workcell. It enables high volume molecular testing and an increase of testing volumes without increasing staff. With it, labs can customize configurations to meet space constraints and minimize facility costs, the firm said.
BUSINESS
360dx.com

SkylineDx, VIB Form Molecular Diagnostics Partnership

NEW YORK — SkylineDx said on Wednesday that it is collaborating with Belgian life science research institute VIB to develop novel molecular diagnostics for unmet medical needs. According to SkylineDx, the three-year partnership will bring together VIB's single-cell analysis and biomarker discovery expertise with SkylineDx's global network of clinical...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
360dx.com

FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization for UCSD Molecular COVID-19 Test

NEW YORK — The US Food and Drug Administration last week granted Emergency Use Authorization for a PCR-based SARS-CoV-2 test developed by the University of California, San Diego. The UCSD EXCITE COVID-19 Test is designed to qualitatively detect SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid in anterior nasal swab specimens collected either by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Genetic Engineering News

SARS-CoV-2 Neutralized by Antibody-Like Proteins from Sharks

Scientists are exploring every possible option when it comes to the development of COVID-19 treatments. A potential therapeutic could be found in Single-domain Variable New Antigen Receptors (VNARs) derived from the immune system of sharks. These unique, antibody-like proteins are the smallest naturally occurring binding domains found in nature. New research suggests that they can prevent variants of SARS-CoV-2, and related coronaviruses, from infecting human cells.
WILDLIFE
Medagadget.com

Test Detects SARS-CoV-2 in Breath, May Work as COVID Alarm in Enclosed Spaces

Researchers at Brown University have developed a breath test for COVID-19. The breathalyzer, which they have termed the Bubbler, consists of a tube that someone blows into for fifteen seconds. The tube contains a mix of enzymes that reverse transcribe the RNA in viral particles into DNA, which allows for a subsequent benchtop PCR test.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

An aptasensor has been designed to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus in saliva

Scientists at the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) have developed the first photo-electrochemical aptasensor that detects the SARS-CoV-2 virus in a saliva sample. This sensor, which uses aptamers (a type of artificial antibody), is more sensitive that antigen-based sensors and detects the virus more quickly and cheaply than PCR tests. These new devices can be incorporated into portable diagnostic systems and are easy to use.
PUBLIC HEALTH
360dx.com

FDA Will Consider EUA Submissions for SARS-CoV-2 Variant Genotyping Assays

NEW YORK – The US Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday that it will consider Emergency Use Authorization submissions for SARS-CoV-2 variant genotyping assays. In a virtual town hall with developers, Tim Stenzel, director of the Office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health, said that while sequencing remains the gold standard, "the turnaround times and the throughput that sequencing assays have remains challenging when you want to determine genotypes for a large number of samples."
PUBLIC HEALTH
EurekAlert

A medication against SARS-CoV-2 - new strategy promises protection also against future SARS-CoV-2 variants

Technical University of Munich (TUM) Vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been made possible by an unprecedented worldwide partnership. But medications against Covid-19 have as yet seen only partial success. With the support of the Bavarian Research Foundation, a Munich research team has developed a protein which has reliably prevented infection by the virus and its variants in cell culture tests.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
360dx.com

Duke Team Develops Rapid Antibody Test to Assess Protection Against SARS-CoV-2 Variants

NEW YORK – As the Omicron variant puts the world on edge, researchers from Duke University have unveiled a variant-specific test to assess a person's level of protection from antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Notably, the point-of-care test could tell clinicians if, and how well, a patient's neutralizing antibodies, obtained from vaccination or natural infection, can fight against each specific variant of the virus, indicating if a vaccine is effective against a certain variant.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Longview News-Journal

Molecular Methods for Clinical Application to Detect Influenza & SARS-CoV-2

Clinicians will learn about molecular approaches for clinical & public health applications to detect the influenza virus and SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Presenters will review guidance on clinical testing for influenza, including situations when influenza and SARS-CoV-2 are co-circulating; discuss cycle threshold (Ct) values from SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic assays and their correlation with viral load and infectiousness; and discuss SARS-CoV-2 sequencing applications for public health.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop a molecule that blocks SARS-CoV-2 infection

A research team at Aarhus University has developed a new molecule that attaches to the surface of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles. This attachment prevents the virus from entering human cells and spreading the infection. The newly developed molecule belongs to a class of compounds known as RNA aptamers and it is...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
360dx.com

FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization for Nano-Ditech Point-of-Care SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test

NEW YORK — The US Food and Drug Administration this week granted Emergency Use Authorization for Nano-Ditech's point-of-care Nano-Check COVID-19 Antigen Test. The lateral flow immunoassay is designed for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein antigen in direct nasopharyngeal swab specimens collected from individuals suspected of having COVID-19 within the first five days of symptom onset. It is also authorized for use in asymptomatic individuals when testing is performed twice over two or three days with at least 24 hours and no more than 48 hours between tests.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

The significant immune escape of pseudotyped SARS-CoV-2 Variant Omicron

SummaryThe emergence of Omicron has brought new challenges to fight against SARS-CoV-2. A large number of mutations in the Spike protein suggest that its susceptibility to immune protection elicited by the existing COVID-19 infection and vaccines may be altered. In this study, we constructed the pseudotyped SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron. The sensitivity of 28 serum samples from COVID-19 convalescent patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 original strain was tested against pseudotyped Omicron as well as the other viruses of concern (VOCs, Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta) and viruses of interest (VOIs, Lambda, Mu). Our results indicated that the mean neutralization ED50 of these sera against Omicron decreased to 66，which is about 8.4 folds compared to the D614G reference strain (ED50 = 556), whereas the neutralization activity of other VOC and VOI pseudotyped viruses decreased only about 1.2-4.5 folds. The finding from our in vitro assay suggest that Omicron variant may lead to more significant escape from immune protection elicited by previous SARS-CoV-2 infection and perhaps even by existing COVID-19 vaccines.
SCIENCE
duke.edu

COVID-19 Test Measures Immunity against Multiple SARS-CoV-2 Variants in an Hour

GEN News, December 6, 2021–Scientists at Duke University have developed a quick and easy-to-deploy serological test that can detect neutralizing antibodies (nAbs) that block the interaction between the human receptor protein (angiotensin-converting enzyme 2, ACE2) and the spike protein of wild-type SARS-CoV-2 as well as three variants of concern (VOCs): B.1.1.7, B.1.351, and P.1. The scientists have also adapted the platform to detect nAbs against an additional variant (B.1.617.2, Delta variant). The researchers call the new test the COVID-19 Variant Spike-ACE2-Competitive Antibody Neutralization assay (CoVariant-SCAN).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tamoxifen and clomiphene inhibit SARS-CoV-2 infection by suppressing viral entry

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 435 (2021) Cite this article. COVID-19 pandemic caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is still a threat to millions of lives worldwide. Although SARS-CoV-2 vaccines have been approved to reduce the severity and death associated with COVID-19, the number of SARS-CoV-2-infected cases still remains high, especially with the appearance of various mutant strains such as P.1.351 and P.1.617 (also known as South Africa strain and India strain, respectively), which may reduce the efficacy of vaccine protection. There is an urgent need to develop effective antiviral agents to treat COVID-19 patients, especially with those infected with SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
PUBLIC HEALTH

