Neurological Biomarkers Market Is Witnessing Significant Growth Due To Rising Technological Development. The development of biomarkers has been a key focus of research for many years. Several of these tests have helped researchers identify the most effective treatment options for specific patients. For instance, anti-CAPS antibodies have shown promising results in Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease. Some biomarkers may also serve as potential targets for new drugs. As a result, biomarkers for neurological disorders will become a vital tool for personalized medicine. Neurological disorders are disorders of the nervous system, caused by structural abnormalities in brain cells. As a result, patients may experience a variety of symptoms. A powerful approach to understanding these diseases is possible with the development of biomarkers.

INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO